A Front Row Seat

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve written about Nico Hischier.

Nine years later, I still feel like I’m watching his story from the same seat I had on Day 1—the front row seat.

Over that span, it’s been hundreds of stories. Interviews after wins and losses, after milestones and injuries, after playoff clinchers and playoff heartbreaks, morning skates, practice days, road trips, training camps—repeated versions of the same rhythm, year after year.

At some point, the number of conversations has to be in the thousands. For nearly a decade, I’ve had the privilege of telling Nico’s story, day after day. And now, with a new contract in hand, that journey—for him and the Devils—continues for at least five more seasons.

When I first met Nico, he was 18 years old. Technically, a kid. But even then, there was something different about him.

He carried himself with a maturity well beyond his age. His answers were thoughtful. His perspective measured. He understood responsibility in a way most teenagers simply don’t. There was a steadiness to him that made it easy to forget just how young he really was.

The funny thing is, now that he’s 27, I don’t think Nico has changed all that much.

Back then, he was an 18-year-old carrying the expectations of being a first-overall pick—the face of a franchise trying to turn a corner. Today, he’s the captain, the leader, and one of the most respected voices in the room.

So much has changed, and yet, in many ways, so little has.

Nico still walks into a room with that same presence. Calm. Poised. Quietly confident. Never looking for attention but somehow commanding it anyway.

When I think about the people in my life that I’ve spent the most time around over the last nine years, Nico is right near the top of the list.

That’s the funny thing about working in hockey.

From September through mid-April, you’re around the same people every day. Morning skates. Practices. Games. Flights. Bus rides. Hotel lobbies. Postgame scrums. The calendar changes, but the faces don’t.

I’ve always aligned my tenure with the Devils to that first day—Nico’s first day. When people ask how long I’ve been with the team, I don’t give a year. I say, “Nico’s rookie season.” And here we are, nine years later. It’s remarkable how fast it goes.

In so many ways, that first day still feels close. Like a core memory you can pull into focus instantly.

Nine years alongside Nico Hischier.

Having a front-row seat to it all has been one of the true privileges of my career.

And only now, looking back, do I realize how remarkably consistent he has remained at his core.

At 27, his age has finally caught up to the maturity he had at 18.