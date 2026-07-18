Brylin Named Head Coach of Dinamo Minsk | BLOG

Sergei Brylin is entering a new chapter of his post-playing career.

On Friday, "Sarge" was named the head coach of HC Dinamo Minsk.

Brylin, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Devils, moves on to take the first head coaching job of his post-playing career.

Brylin has always embodied what it means to be a New Jersey Devil.

From helping bring three Stanley Cups to New Jersey as a player, to spending more than a decade helping to develop the organization's young talent, Brylin has been one of the constants in Devils history. His loyalty, humility, and commitment to the organization have made him one of the most respected figures to ever wear the jersey.

The opportunity with Dinamo is one that has been earned through years of dedication, first as a player, then as a coach both in the AHL and NHL, all with the organization he played with.

Brylin's impact reaches far beyond championships and wins. He helped build the culture of what it means to be a New Jersey Devil through his work ethic and commitment.

Congratulations to Sarge on this well-deserved opportunity!