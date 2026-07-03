Rittich Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year, one-way contract worth $1,000,000. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

Rittich, 33, spent last season as a backup goalie for the New York Islanders, playing 30 games. Of those 30 NHL games, he started 28 and posted a 14-10-3 record, a 2.76 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage, with two shutouts. Last year was the fourth-straight season, and the seventh time in his career, that he has appeared in at least 20 NHL games. Rittich joined the Islanders as a free agent from Los Angeles on July 1, 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound netminder has appeared in 260 career games over ten NHL seasons with Calgary, Toronto, Nashville, Winnipeg, Los Angeles, and the Islanders, compiling a 122-81-29 record, 2.79 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and nine shutouts. He’s also played in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with three teams. His best NHL season came in 2018-19 with the Flames, where he set a career high in wins and posted a record of 27-9-5, with a 2.61 GAA and .911 save% in 45 games. Rittich also represented Calgary at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary on June 13, 2016, Rittich has played in 59 career regular-season American Hockey League games with the Stockton Heat (Calgary) and Ontario Reign (Los Angeles), compiling a 29-22-7 record with a 2.55 GAA, .911 save% and 10 shutouts. In four career Calder Cup Playoffs games with Stockton, Rittich went 2-1-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .917 SV%.

The native of Jihlava, Czechia, represented his home country at the 2018 IIHF Men's World Championship (WC), posting a 2-1-0 record with a 1.98 GAA, .900 SV% and one shutout.