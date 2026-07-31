NAME: Sigge Holmgren
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (178st overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 181
Sigge Holmgren | PROSPECTS PROFILE
NAME: Sigge Holmgren
2025-26 Stats
|
TEAM
|
LEAGUE
|
GP
|
G
|
A
|
PTS
|
Brynäs IF J20
|
U20 Nationell
|
34
|
0
|
7
|
7
NEXT SEASON: Holmgren will return to Brynäs IF J20 with the hope of finding a spot on the SHL squad.
NOTE 'EM: Holmgren plays on the same team as Devils 2025 4th round draft pick Gustav Hillstrom.
QUOTE 'EM: Holmgren on playing with Brynäs SHL next season.
"Yeah, that's like my goal, if you call it like that. And you know, maybe more with them, and also being a leader in the juniors."