Sigge Holmgren | PROSPECTS PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Holmgren will return to Brynäs IF J20 with the hope of finding a spot on the SHL squad.

NOTE 'EM: Holmgren plays on the same team as Devils 2025 4th round draft pick Gustav Hillstrom.

QUOTE 'EM: Holmgren on playing with Brynäs SHL next season.

"Yeah, that's like my goal, if you call it like that. And you know, maybe more with them, and also being a leader in the juniors."