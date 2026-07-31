Sigge Holmgren | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Holmgren1

NAME: Sigge Holmgren
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (178st overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 181

2025-26 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Brynäs IF J20
U20 Nationell
34
0
7
7

NEXT SEASON: Holmgren will return to Brynäs IF J20 with the hope of finding a spot on the SHL squad.

NOTE 'EM: Holmgren plays on the same team as Devils 2025 4th round draft pick Gustav Hillstrom.

QUOTE 'EM: Holmgren on playing with Brynäs SHL next season.

"Yeah, that's like my goal, if you call it like that. And you know, maybe more with them, and also being a leader in the juniors."

Sigge Holmgren speaks after skating at Devils Development Camp.

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