Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE

New Jersey agrees to terms with its captain on a five-year contract extension beginning in 2027-28

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By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with team captain Nico Hischier on a five-year contract extension worth $58,500,00 ($11,700,000 average annual value), which begins with the 2027-28 season. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2027-28: $14,500,000; 2028-29: $14,500,000; 2029-30: $12,100,000; 2030-31: $8,700,000 & 2031-32: $8,700,000. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

“Since the day he was drafted as the number one overall pick in 2017, Nico Hischier has represented the New Jersey Devils with class, commitment, and a dedication to the community,” said David Blitzer, Managing Partner. “He puts the team before himself and wants nothing more than to win here in New Jersey. The entire organization is extremely proud that Nico wears the ‘C’ for us, and we couldn’t be happier that he’s signed this contract extension.”

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“When I took this job, I knew that Nico was one of the core pieces that I definitely wanted as part of our future,” said Mehta. “The way he plays the game, his leadership, and selflessness are qualities we value for this team. We all look forward to him leading this franchise, on and off the ice, for years to come.”

Hischier, 27, completed his ninth NHL season with New Jersey since he debuted with the organization at Prudential Center on Oct. 7, 2017, vs Colorado. The 6’1”, 200lbs. centerman recorded 66 points (28g-38a) and was one of five Devils to play in all 82 regular-season games last season. Hischier became one of seven Devils players in franchise history with five or more 60-point seasons, while Patrik Elias’ eight seasons rank first in franchise history. 

The left-handed shot’s 28 goals ranked first on the team last season, and his 66 points ranked third. On the man advantage, Hischier led New Jersey with 11 power-play goals in 2025-26. Hischier’s 1,008 face-off wins ranked first among all NHL skaters last year, marking a franchise record for most face-off wins by a player in a single season. His three overtime winners in 2025-26 tied a career high. Hischier’s nine career overtime goals are now tied with Jack Hughes for the second most in franchise history behind Elias’ 16.

Devils captain Nico Hischier talks about signing a new five-year contract extension.

Hischier tallied 18 multi-point games last season, the second-most he’s had in a single season (20 in 2022-23). The captain’s 115 career multi-point games passed Aaron Broten and tied Travis Zajac for the seventh-most in franchise history, while his 23 career multi-goal games tied Petr Sykora for the 10th-most in franchise history.

Born on Jan. 4, 1999, Hischier was selected by the Devils with the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. His selection marked the first time in Devils’ team history that the team owned a first overall pick in an NHL Draft, and he became the highest-drafted Switzerland-born skater in NHL history. The Devils named Hischier their 12th captain in team history on Feb. 20, 2021. At 22 years and 47 days of age, Hischier was New Jersey’s second-youngest player to be named captain (Kirk Muller, 21 years and 243 days).

On March 29, 2026, Hischier skated in his 600th career game and became the 19th player all-time in franchise history to achieve the 600-game benchmark. His 199 career goals rank fifth all-time in franchise history and are three away from tying Zajac and Bobby Holik for the third-most in franchise history. Entering the 2026-27 campaign, Hischier’s 488 career points rank sixth all-time in franchise history and fourth all-time in NHL history for Swiss-born skaters.

On the international stage, the Naters, Switzerland native has represented his home country on numerous occasions. He skated at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U-18 World Junior Championship (WJC) three times from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the U-20 WJC in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Hischier has appeared in seven World Championships (WC) and, most recently, helped Switzerland advance to the tournament finals in the last three years, winning three consecutive silver medals. He was named captain of Switzerland at the 2025 WC and served as an alternate captain for his country at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, marking his first appearance at the Olympics.

Hischier is a one-time NHL All-Star, named during the 2019-20 season, and was a finalist for the 2022-23 Selke Trophy.

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