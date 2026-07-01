Hischier, Devils Agree to Terms on 5-Year Extension | RELEASE

Hischier tallied 18 multi-point games last season, the second-most he’s had in a single season (20 in 2022-23). The captain’s 115 career multi-point games passed Aaron Broten and tied Travis Zajac for the seventh-most in franchise history, while his 23 career multi-goal games tied Petr Sykora for the 10th-most in franchise history.

Born on Jan. 4, 1999, Hischier was selected by the Devils with the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. His selection marked the first time in Devils’ team history that the team owned a first overall pick in an NHL Draft, and he became the highest-drafted Switzerland-born skater in NHL history. The Devils named Hischier their 12th captain in team history on Feb. 20, 2021. At 22 years and 47 days of age, Hischier was New Jersey’s second-youngest player to be named captain (Kirk Muller, 21 years and 243 days).

On March 29, 2026, Hischier skated in his 600th career game and became the 19th player all-time in franchise history to achieve the 600-game benchmark. His 199 career goals rank fifth all-time in franchise history and are three away from tying Zajac and Bobby Holik for the third-most in franchise history. Entering the 2026-27 campaign, Hischier’s 488 career points rank sixth all-time in franchise history and fourth all-time in NHL history for Swiss-born skaters.

On the international stage, the Naters, Switzerland native has represented his home country on numerous occasions. He skated at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U-18 World Junior Championship (WJC) three times from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and the U-20 WJC in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Hischier has appeared in seven World Championships (WC) and, most recently, helped Switzerland advance to the tournament finals in the last three years, winning three consecutive silver medals. He was named captain of Switzerland at the 2025 WC and served as an alternate captain for his country at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, marking his first appearance at the Olympics.

Hischier is a one-time NHL All-Star, named during the 2019-20 season, and was a finalist for the 2022-23 Selke Trophy.