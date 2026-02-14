Slovakia loses to Sweden, could still secure quarterfinals berth at the Winter Olympics

Slafkovsky scores his third goal of the tournament, adds an assist

MONTREAL – Juraj Slafkovsky has 10 goals in 10 games at the Winter Olympics.

Let that sink in.

After scoring seven in Beijing in 2022, the Slovak has regained his Olympic form four years later, adding three more tallies in as many games so far in Italy, including a goal (and an assist) in Slovakia’s 5-3 loss to Sweden on Saturday at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. With the win, Sweden tied Slovakia with six points atop Group B. If Finland beats Italy in regulation today, Slovakia will secure the group and head straight to the quarterfinals based on the head-to-head goal difference between the three teams that would be tied in the standings.

Slafkovsky, 21, became the fourth player on the men’s side to score 10 goals at the Winter Olympics before the age of 22 and the first to do so since the United States’ Bruce Mather in 1948, according to Elliotte Friedman. In addition, Slafkovsky became the fourth player to record at least five points for Slovakia in the preliminary round at the Winter Olympics with NHL involvement, joining Marian Hossa, Pavol Demitra and Marian Gaborik. He is also tied for second with Miroslav Satan for most career Olympic goals among Slovakian men.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Slovakia roster

Slovakia goals

P1 11:01 1-[1] Slafkovsky (Nemec, Gernat)

P2 10:12 2-[2] Gernat (Ceresnak, Ruzicka)

P3 00:39 5-[3] Dvorsky (Slafkovsky, Ceresnak) - PPG

Sweden goals

P1 12:43 [1]-0 Eriksson Ek (Kempe) - SHG

P2 12:54 [2]-1 Kempe (Dahlin, Raymond) - PPG

P2 05:31 [3]-2 Pettersson (Forsberg, Hedman)

P3 12:03 [4]-2 Pettersson (Raymond, Karlsson)

P3 08:22 [5]-2 Raymond (Zibanekad, Karlsson)

What’s next?

Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier return to action when Canada and France face off at 10:40 a.m. ET at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Sunday.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.

