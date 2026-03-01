WSH@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens wrap up season series against Washington with a win

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored twice, Jakub Dobes mades 27 saves and the Canadiens thumped the Capitals 6-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.  

The Cole Caufield show 

Following a two-goal performance, Caufield brought himself within five goals of the 40-goal mark with his 34th and 35th tallies of the campaign. He also tied Nathan Mackinnon for the most goals scored on a Saturday night this season (15). If that weren’t enough, he also scored his 20th and 21st go-ahead goal of the season and established a Canadiens record for most in a single campaign, surpassing Guy Lafleur (20 in 1977-78). 

Celebrating Black excellence 

The Canadiens celebrated Black excellence in honor of Black History Month. In addition to a specially designed Habs logo, the team also invited local R&B artist Noëlly to perform the national anthems and held other activations at the Bell Centre. 

Honoring Canadian Olympians 

Between the two national anthems, a group of Canadian Olympians were honored during a pregame ceremony at center ice. Among them were Mikaël Kingsbury, Courtney Sarault and Félix Roussel, in addition to Nick Suzuki and Capitals forward Tom Wilson and goaltender Logan Thompson.

WSH@MTL: Canadian Olympians honored at the Bell Centre

Roster  

Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble returned to the lineup in place of Alexandre Texier and Arber Xhekaj, while Jakub Dobes got the start in net. 

Dobes is on an impressive 11-game run with no losses in regulation during that span.

Montreal goals

P1 00:30 0-[1] Caufield (Unassisted)

WSH@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P1 14:19 1-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Struble)

WSH@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P2 12:22 1-[3] Matheson (Bolduc, Newhook)

WSH@MTL: Matheson scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P2 16:34 1-[4] Dach (Suzuki)

WSH@MTL: Dach scores goal against Charlie Lindgren

P3 16:44 2-[5] Suzuki (Unassisted) - EN

WSH@MTL: Suzuki scores empty-net goal

P3 18:35 2-[6] Evans (Unassisted) - SHG, EN

WSH@MTL: Evans scores empty-net goal

Washington goals

P1 13:16 [1]-1 Ovechkin (Beauvillier, Chisholm) 

P3 12:12 [2]-4 Ovechkin (Strome, Beauvillier) 

What’s next

The Canadiens will hit the road for three games in California, starting with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

