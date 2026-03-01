WSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored twice, Jakub Dobes mades 27 saves and the Canadiens thumped the Capitals 6-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The Cole Caufield show

Following a two-goal performance, Caufield brought himself within five goals of the 40-goal mark with his 34th and 35th tallies of the campaign. He also tied Nathan Mackinnon for the most goals scored on a Saturday night this season (15). If that weren’t enough, he also scored his 20th and 21st go-ahead goal of the season and established a Canadiens record for most in a single campaign, surpassing Guy Lafleur (20 in 1977-78).

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Celebrating Black excellence

The Canadiens celebrated Black excellence in honor of Black History Month. In addition to a specially designed Habs logo, the team also invited local R&B artist Noëlly to perform the national anthems and held other activations at the Bell Centre.

Honoring Canadian Olympians

Between the two national anthems, a group of Canadian Olympians were honored during a pregame ceremony at center ice. Among them were Mikaël Kingsbury, Courtney Sarault and Félix Roussel, in addition to Nick Suzuki and Capitals forward Tom Wilson and goaltender Logan Thompson.