France blanked by Switzerland in Group A opener

MONTREAL – It was a big day for the French men’s national hockey team.

For the first time in 24 years, France returned to the Winter Olympic Games. Unfortunately, the Swiss spoiled their moment with a 4-0 win on Thursday at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Alexandre Texier, an alternate captain and the only active NHL player on Team France, registered the highest ice time among all forwards (23:00), three shots on goal and a minus-1 differential.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

France roster

Switzerland goals

P1 19:05 [1]-0 Riat (Andrighetto, Kurashev) - PPG

P1 16:54 [2]-0 Moser (Fora)

P3 09:52 [3]-0 Meier (Josi, Kukan)

P3 03:47 [4]-0 Meier (Moser, Fiala)

What’s next?

Nick Suzuki will make his Olympic debut with Team Canada against Team Czechia at 10:40 a.m. ET on Thursday.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.

