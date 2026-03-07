MTL@LAK: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES – The Habs will look to leave California with a win when they visit the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens will play a second game in less than 24 hours on Saturday with a chance to head home with three out of six points in the Golden State. The Habs went the distance against the Ducks on Friday, including six rounds in the shootout, but ultimately settled for a single point despite a three-goal third-period comeback to force the extra frame. In back-to-back situations this season, Montreal is 4-0-0 in the second game when dropping the first.
The Kings for their part will wrap up a six-game homestand against the Canadiens and are coming off a 5-3 win against the Islanders on Thursday. LA is 2-3-0 in their last five and sit three points out of the Western Conference playoff picture.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 11 vs. LAK: 5-1 LAK
Mar. 7 @ LAK:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Montreal’s “Mr. Saturday Night”, Cole Caufield, continues to make his case for every other night of the week, too. Most recently in Anaheim on Friday, he potted a pair of goals to bring his season total to 37. Now back in his weekly wheelhouse—he’s tied for the NHL lead in goals scored on Saturdays with 15—he’ll be looking to update his moniker to “Mr. Saturday Afternoon” with a 4:00 p.m. start on the west coast.
Phillip Danault meanwhile will face his former team for the first time since the trade that sent him to Montreal on Dec. 19.
At the other end of the ice, Artemi Panarin has five points in as many games since making his debut with LA on Feb. 25, including a goal in his last outing. He’s already faced the Canadiens twice this season, while still a member of the Rangers, finding the back of the net on both occasions.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-KINGS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
