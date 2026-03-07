MTL@LAK: What you need to know

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Montreal’s “Mr. Saturday Night”, Cole Caufield, continues to make his case for every other night of the week, too. Most recently in Anaheim on Friday, he potted a pair of goals to bring his season total to 37. Now back in his weekly wheelhouse—he’s tied for the NHL lead in goals scored on Saturdays with 15—he’ll be looking to update his moniker to “Mr. Saturday Afternoon” with a 4:00 p.m. start on the west coast.

Phillip Danault meanwhile will face his former team for the first time since the trade that sent him to Montreal on Dec. 19.

At the other end of the ice, Artemi Panarin has five points in as many games since making his debut with LA on Feb. 25, including a goal in his last outing. He’s already faced the Canadiens twice this season, while still a member of the Rangers, finding the back of the net on both occasions.