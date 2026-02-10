Milano Cortina 2026: Men’s hockey tournament preview

When and where to watch Canadiens players at the Winter Olympics

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Oliver Kapanen, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier will represent the Canadiens at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 held from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

Here’s what you need to know about the men’s hockey tournament:

TOURNAMENT FACTS

Preliminary play will run from February 11 to 15, with the qualification play-off round set for February 17. Following this slate of contests, the quarterfinals will take place on February 18, while the semi-finals will play out on February 20. Finally, the bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for February 21 (2:40 p.m.) and 22 (8:10 a.m.), respectively.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 marks the first time in 12 years that NHL players can participate in the event.

Kapanen and Slafkovsky will square off against each other in their countries’ first game of the tournament on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Suzuki and Texier will go head-to-head on February 15. Take a look at their teams’ respective schedules below.

KAPANEN AND FINLAND

SLAFKOVSKY AND SLOVAKIA

SUZUKI AND CANADA

TEXIER AND FRANCE

For more information on the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, click here.

Please note all times listed are in Eastern Time (ET).

