Jacob Fowler recalled from the Laval Rocket

The goaltender made his NHL debut earlier this season

EN-1920x1080-Fowler
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

KANATA – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that goaltender Jacob Fowler has been recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. 

The netminder returned to play with the Rocket on March 6 in a 4-2 win over Rochester. It was his first game since February 16. Due to an upper-body injury, he was unable to play in the AHL All-Star Classic. 

Fowler, 21, was recalled by the Canadiens earlier this season for 10 games. In addition to making his NHL debut on December 11, the Melbourne, FLA native registered a 4-4-2 record and his first career shutout while maintaining a .902 SV% and 2.62 GAA.

