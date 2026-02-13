Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

Although Suzuki began the game as a winger alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Hagel, he moved back to his natural position at center when Tom Wilson, originally on the first line, swapped spots with MacKinnon.
Canada goals
P1 14:15 [1]-0 McDavid (MacKinnon, Makar) - PPG
P1 09:06 [2]-0 Harley (McDavid, Wilson)
P2 15:46 [3]-1 Celebrini (MacKinnon)
P3 12:32 [4]-1 Crosby (Marner, Makar)
P3 06:57 [5]-1 MacKinnon (McDavid, Celebrini)
Switzerland goals
P1 07:18 2-[1] Suter (Andrighetto, Kukan) - PPG
What’s next?
Juraj Slafkovsky’s Slovakia will meet with Sweden at 6:10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Following that contest, Oliver Kapanen, who was Finland’s 13th forward against the Swedes on Friday, may suit up again for the Finns when they clash with the Italians at 10:40 a.m. ET. Both matchups will take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.