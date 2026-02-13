Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

Suzuki moves back to center during the game

MONTREAL – Another five-goal performance by Team Canada moved them past Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Friday.

Nick Suzuki registered three shots on goal and logged 13:35 of ice time.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster

Although Suzuki began the game as a winger alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Hagel, he moved back to his natural position at center when Tom Wilson, originally on the first line, swapped spots with MacKinnon.

Canada goals

P1 14:15 [1]-0 McDavid (MacKinnon, Makar) - PPG

P1 09:06 [2]-0 Harley (McDavid, Wilson)

P2 15:46 [3]-1 Celebrini (MacKinnon)

P3 12:32 [4]-1 Crosby (Marner, Makar)

P3 06:57 [5]-1 MacKinnon (McDavid, Celebrini)

Switzerland goals

P1 07:18 2-[1] Suter (Andrighetto, Kukan) - PPG

What’s next?

Juraj Slafkovsky’s Slovakia will meet with Sweden at 6:10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Following that contest, Oliver Kapanen, who was Finland’s 13th forward against the Swedes on Friday, may suit up again for the Finns when they clash with the Italians at 10:40 a.m. ET. Both matchups will take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.

