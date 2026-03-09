The 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 17

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 17th edition of its annual RadioTéléDON on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in partnership with broadcasters 98.5 FM, RDS and TSN 690, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. Presented in collaboration with Bell Media, this fundraising event supports programs that encourage children from underprivileged communities across Quebec to adopt a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

Fans can show their support to the cause starting now by making a donation online at onegoaltoassist.com. Donations of $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo as a token of appreciation. Supporters who donate before 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2026, will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the Air Canada destination of their choice, valued at $12,000. Fans can also contribute to the RadioTéléDON via SMS by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time $25 donation.

To mark the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, Canadiens players will wear a special Foundation patch on their jerseys during the March 17 game against the Bruins. These game-worn and autographed jerseys, along with other signed memorabilia, are currently up for auction. Fans have until 9:00 p.m. on March 21 to place their bids at canadiens.com/auction for a chance to own these collector’s items. Those wishing to further support the Foundation’s mission can also participate in the 50/50 raffles, available online during Canadiens home games at 5050.canadiens.com.

Funds raised through the 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON will directly support the expansion of the Foundation’s flagship Bleu Blanc Bouge program across Quebec. Part of the proceeds will fund the construction of two new outdoor refrigerated rinks in Sorel-Tracy and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, scheduled to open in winter 2026-27. Another portion will support programming at the 15 existing multisport rinks across the province, giving thousands of kids access to introductory programs in ball hockey, ice skating, outdoor activities, and other sports that foster well-being, personal development, and healthy lifestyle habits.

This season, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation celebrates 25 years of impact supporting vulnerable youth across Quebec. Since 2000, over $54.4 million has been invested in its programs and community grants, helping more than four million children and teenagers pursue healthier, more active futures. Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute more than $2.4 million across the province to encourage physical activity among underprivileged youth.