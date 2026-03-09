The 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 17

Major annual fundraising event supports the efforts of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec

FCPE-RadioTeledon-Communique-1920x1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 17th edition of its annual RadioTéléDON on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in partnership with broadcasters 98.5 FM, RDS and TSN 690, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. Presented in collaboration with Bell Media, this fundraising event supports programs that encourage children from underprivileged communities across Quebec to adopt a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

Fans can show their support to the cause starting now by making a donation online at onegoaltoassist.com. Donations of $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo as a token of appreciation. Supporters who donate before 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2026, will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the Air Canada destination of their choice, valued at $12,000. Fans can also contribute to the RadioTéléDON via SMS by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time $25 donation.

To mark the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, Canadiens players will wear a special Foundation patch on their jerseys during the March 17 game against the Bruins. These game-worn and autographed jerseys, along with other signed memorabilia, are currently up for auction. Fans have until 9:00 p.m. on March 21 to place their bids at canadiens.com/auction for a chance to own these collector’s items. Those wishing to further support the Foundation’s mission can also participate in the 50/50 raffles, available online during Canadiens home games at 5050.canadiens.com.

Funds raised through the 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON will directly support the expansion of the Foundation’s flagship Bleu Blanc Bouge program across Quebec. Part of the proceeds will fund the construction of two new outdoor refrigerated rinks in Sorel-Tracy and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, scheduled to open in winter 2026-27. Another portion will support programming at the 15 existing multisport rinks across the province, giving thousands of kids access to introductory programs in ball hockey, ice skating, outdoor activities, and other sports that foster well-being, personal development, and healthy lifestyle habits.

This season, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation celebrates 25 years of impact supporting vulnerable youth across Quebec. Since 2000, over $54.4 million has been invested in its programs and community grants, helping more than four million children and teenagers pursue healthier, more active futures. Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute more than $2.4 million across the province to encourage physical activity among underprivileged youth.

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE
BY TEXT MESSAGE
Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $25 donation

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

  • Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Phillip Danault
  • Donate $100 and receive official photos of Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault
  • Donate $350 and receive a hand-signed photo of Ivan Demidov, as well as official photos of Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation 

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community through its Bleu Blanc Bouge program and donations to more than 1,000 non-profits working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the Bleu Blanc Bouge program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to community organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit fondation.canadiens.com.

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 9

MTL@LAK: Game recap

MTL@LAK: What you need to know

MTL@ANA: Game recap

Hughes: ‘Our players are happy to be here and they're happy with the group’

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 2

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 28

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

Kraft Hockeyville 2025 to feature Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens in NHL Pre-Season matchup

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26