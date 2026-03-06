MTL@ANA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are likely to roll with new line combinations featured at Thursday’s practice with the hopes of getting a better outcome against the Ducks following a disappointing loss to the San Jose Sharks. Notably, Juraj Slafkovsky is back on the first line, while Alex Newhook has been moved to the wing on the second line. Samuel Montembeault will defend the cage.

Meanwhile, the Ducks got back in the win column following a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday for their sixth win in seven games. Anaheim sits second in the Pacific Division with 71 points.

SEASON SERIES

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Newhook hasn’t missed a beat since returning from injury after the Olympic break. The 25-year-old forward is on a three-game point streak with four (2G, 2A), bringing his season totals to 8G, 8A, and 16 points in 20 games.

On the other end of the ice, Beckett Sennecke notched his 20th goal of the season against the Islanders, tying Matthew Schaefer for the lead in goals scored by an NHL rookie this season. The first-year forward has impressed in Anaheim where he sits second in points (51) behind Cutter Gauthier.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DUCKS

