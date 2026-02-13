France loses to Czechia, dropping second straight at Milano Cortina 2026

MONTREAL – Halfway through the game, it looked like the French were on their way to pulling off an upset win.

After all, they had overcome a 2-0 deficit and even grabbed a 3-2 lead over Czechia in the second period, surprising their opponents and silencing Czech fans in the stands at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

But their opponents put to rest any doubts as they went on to score four unanswered goals to defeat France 6-3 on Friday.

Alexandre Texier was held off the scoresheet and registered one shot on goal. For a second straight game, he logged the most minutes among all forwards (20:45).

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

France roster