Hughes: ‘Our players are happy to be here and they're happy with the group’

ANAHEIM – The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and despite some work behind the scenes, the Canadiens once again held firm and didn’t make any moves on Friday. Kent Hughes explained that the day’s result was partly a result of moves made earlier on in the season, partly because of team chemistry, and partly reflective of what was available on the market and what the cost would’ve been.

The Habs' general manager addressed the media after the deadline to discuss the day’s events; here is a selection of quotes from his media availability:

Please note that questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

On the team’s objectives and how that played into his decision making:

For sure at the start, our goal was always to find trades which would advance our main objective, which remains the same: to build a team that can win in the long term. We spent a lot of time on one file in particular, and it went right up to the last minute but we didn’t complete it. But, that doesn’t stop us from revisiting it in the summer.

On the impact trade deadline day can have on the players and team chemistry:

I felt like I was the principal in a high school or elementary school after a bunch of students screwed up every time I walked out [today]. Everybody put their head down; I don't think anybody was looking to speak to me today. I feel like one, it's a sign that our players are happy to be here and that they're happy with the group. They're not ignoring the fact that we've made significant moves since the end of last season to improve our team with the acquisitions of Noah [Dobson], Zack Bolduc, and then Phil Danault. We just did it earlier, not at the deadline.