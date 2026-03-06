Hughes: ‘Our players are happy to be here and they're happy with the group’

The Canadiens general manager addressed the media on Friday after the NHL Trade Deadline

Kent Hughes
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ANAHEIM – The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and despite some work behind the scenes, the Canadiens once again held firm and didn’t make any moves on Friday. Kent Hughes explained that the day’s result was partly a result of moves made earlier on in the season, partly because of team chemistry, and partly reflective of what was available on the market and what the cost would’ve been.

The Habs' general manager addressed the media after the deadline to discuss the day’s events; here is a selection of quotes from his media availability:

Please note that questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

On the team’s objectives and how that played into his decision making:

For sure at the start, our goal was always to find trades which would advance our main objective, which remains the same: to build a team that can win in the long term. We spent a lot of time on one file in particular, and it went right up to the last minute but we didn’t complete it. But, that doesn’t stop us from revisiting it in the summer.

On the impact trade deadline day can have on the players and team chemistry:

I felt like I was the principal in a high school or elementary school after a bunch of students screwed up every time I walked out [today]. Everybody put their head down; I don't think anybody was looking to speak to me today. I feel like one, it's a sign that our players are happy to be here and that they're happy with the group. They're not ignoring the fact that we've made significant moves since the end of last season to improve our team with the acquisitions of Noah [Dobson], Zack Bolduc, and then Phil Danault. We just did it earlier, not at the deadline.

Hughes on the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

On the message being sent to the players by standing pat:

I think part of the message to the group is: we like these players. We've got good hockey players that aren't playing games right now for our team. So, for us to add to that logjam, we wanted to know that it really was meaningful enough for us to do it. And then I also think, it's not like we've tried to build this team uniquely through the draft. [...] I don't want to leave the impression to our fan base that we're just going to keep drafting and drafting and drafting. We're going to do what we need to do to keep moving the needle forward. [...] But by the same token, we're not going to transact for the sake of transacting so that everybody's happy in the moment and then next year comes around and we're all scratching our head as to why we did it.

On the feedback Hughes was getting on players wanting to play in Montreal:

There were a couple of calls where we were on the no-trade list. But, it was interesting; the feedback was that maybe we had been on [the no-trade list] from a prior time and they were willing to waive if a deal came through [now]. So, I think there's a recognition around the League that we're heading in the right direction. We understand that we have to keep moving the ball forward to get where we want to be.

On the importance of players gaining experience:

I did talk to another general manager in the League and he was just commenting on how our group had advanced, or progressed, a lot. And he was like, one of the things that you need, and you can't buy, is experience. So, you also need to give that experience to your young players. I think that's an opportunity that lies ahead for this group, whereas [if] you bring older players in, you deprive some of your younger players of that experience.

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 2

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 28

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

Kraft Hockeyville 2025 to feature Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens in NHL Pre-Season matchup

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Soirée Québécoise hockey playlist by Les Francos de Montréal

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Updates from practice – Feb. 24

2026 Canadiens Skills Competition: Results

Silver for Suzuki and Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026