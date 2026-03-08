MTL@LAK: Game recap

Slafkovsky and Suzuki register three points each in 4-3 win over Kings

20260307_MTLLAK_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LOS ANGELES – Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice and set up Nick Suzuki’s game winner to propel the Habs to a 4-3 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Slafkovsky (2G, 1A) and Suzuki (1G, 2A) each registered three points at Crypto.com Arena, while the former also set a new career high with 52 points.

With the result, Montreal heads home with three out of six points in California, as well as a first win against the Kings since Nov. 9, 2019.

Jakub Dobes stopped 36 shots on the night.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

The only change to the lineup was between the pipes, with Dobes getting the start in LA.

Montreal goals

P2 03:09 [1]-1 Evans (Dach, Bolduc)

MTL@LAK: Evans scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

P2 15:41 [2]-1 Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Carrier)

MTL@LAK: Slafkovsky scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

P3 14:38 [3]-3 Slafkovsky (Hutson, Suzuki) - PPG

Juraj Slafkovsky with a Powerplay Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

P3 15:27 [4]-3 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Caufield)

MTL@LAK: Suzuki scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Los Angeles goals

P1 14:12 0-[1] Kopitar (Kempe, Panarin)

P2 17:31 2-[2] Laughton (Wright, Clarke)

P3 06:44 2-[3] Laferriere (Clarke, Moore)

What’s next

The Canadiens will be back in action at the Bell Centre on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

