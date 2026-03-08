MTL@LAK: Game recap

LOS ANGELES – Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice and set up Nick Suzuki’s game winner to propel the Habs to a 4-3 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Slafkovsky (2G, 1A) and Suzuki (1G, 2A) each registered three points at Crypto.com Arena, while the former also set a new career high with 52 points.

With the result, Montreal heads home with three out of six points in California, as well as a first win against the Kings since Nov. 9, 2019.

Jakub Dobes stopped 36 shots on the night.

