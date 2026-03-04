MTL@SJS: Game recap

Habs fall to Sharks despite spirited comeback effort

20260303_MTLSJS_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

SAN JOSE – Alex Newhook scored twice and Mike Matheson registered three assists in the Canadiens’ 7-5 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday night. 

Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault and Ivan Demidov also lit the lamp in San Jose. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here

In addition, Lane Hutson reached the 50-assist mark this season, and Kapanen scored his 19th goal of the season, moving him to second in goals among NHL rookies (tied with Beckett Sennecke). 

Roster  

Head coach Martin St-Louis stuck with the same lineup he rolled out on Saturday, meaning Jakub Dobes got a second start in a row.

Montreal goals

P1 06:18 [1]-0 Kapanen (Slafkovsky, Matheson)

MTL@SJS: Kapanen scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

P2 05:09 [2]-1 Danault (Matheson, Evans)

MTL@SJS: Danault scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

P3 05:02 [3]-5 Demidov (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@SJS: Demidov scores PPG against Yaroslav Askarov

P3 05:20 [4]-5 Newhook (Evans, Guhle)

MTL@SJS: Newhook scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

P3 10:56 [5]-5 Newhook (Gallagher, Matheson) - PPG

MTL@SJS: Newhook scores PPG against Yaroslav Askarov

San Jose goals

P115:32 1-[1] Graf (Smith, Celebrini)  

P2 10:28 2-[2] Misa (Unassisted) 

P2 18:23 2-[3] Celebrini (Graf) 

P2 18:48 2-[4] Wennberg (Sherwood) 

P3 03:29 2-[5] Smith (Celebrini, Orlov) - PPG 

P3 16:34 5-[6] Sherwood (Kurashev, Eklund) - PPG 

P3 19:56 5-[7] Gaudette (Celebrini) - EN

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Anaheim for clash with the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

