MTL@SJS: Game recap

SAN JOSE – Alex Newhook scored twice and Mike Matheson registered three assists in the Canadiens’ 7-5 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault and Ivan Demidov also lit the lamp in San Jose. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

In addition, Lane Hutson reached the 50-assist mark this season, and Kapanen scored his 19th goal of the season, moving him to second in goals among NHL rookies (tied with Beckett Sennecke).

Roster

Head coach Martin St-Louis stuck with the same lineup he rolled out on Saturday, meaning Jakub Dobes got a second start in a row.