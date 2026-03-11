MTL@OTT: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are looking to go two-for-two against Ontarian teams following a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. With the win, the Habs move ahead of the Detroit Red Wings into third place in the Atlantic Division with 80 points.

The Senators for their part are riding a three-game win streak in addition to winning seven of their last 10 games. Ottawa sits five points out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 73 points in 63 games.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 vs. OTT: 4-3 MTL (OT)

Dec. 2 vs. OTT: 5-2 OTT

Jan. 17 @ OTT: 6-5 MTL (OT)

Mar. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Jake Evans is set to play in his 400th NHL game tonight. The veteran Hab has six points (3G, 3A) in five consecutive games, including the insurance marker in yesterday’s win. He's only three assists shy from 100 career assists.

Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle has been on fire since late January and will be looking to prolong his point streak to 14 games. In his last 13 outings, the German forward has collected 17 points (8G, 9A) and ranks first in goals (30), assists (38) and points (68) on the Senators through 63 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: