MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA – The Canadiens are back in action on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs looking to win season series against Sens
KANATA – The Canadiens are back in action on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens are looking to go two-for-two against Ontarian teams following a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. With the win, the Habs move ahead of the Detroit Red Wings into third place in the Atlantic Division with 80 points.
The Senators for their part are riding a three-game win streak in addition to winning seven of their last 10 games. Ottawa sits five points out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 73 points in 63 games.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 1 vs. OTT: 4-3 MTL (OT)
Dec. 2 vs. OTT: 5-2 OTT
Jan. 17 @ OTT: 6-5 MTL (OT)
Mar. 11 @ OTT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Jake Evans is set to play in his 400th NHL game tonight. The veteran Hab has six points (3G, 3A) in five consecutive games, including the insurance marker in yesterday’s win. He's only three assists shy from 100 career assists.
Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle has been on fire since late January and will be looking to prolong his point streak to 14 games. In his last 13 outings, the German forward has collected 17 points (8G, 9A) and ranks first in goals (30), assists (38) and points (68) on the Senators through 63 games.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.