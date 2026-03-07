MTL@ANA: Game recap

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens were outlasted in a six-round shootout, falling 6-5 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield (2) and Alexandre Carrier had the Montreal markers in regulation.

Suzuki’s tally was his 20th of the season, reaching that mark for the fifth consecutive season. Hutson, meanwhile, earned three points in the loss, surpassing the point-per-game pace this season, while Caufield tied a career high with his 36th and 37th goals of the campaign.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 28 shots on Friday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.