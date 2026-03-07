MTL@ANA: Game recap

Canadiens comeback falls short in a shootout

20260306_MTLANA_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens were outlasted in a six-round shootout, falling 6-5 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield (2) and Alexandre Carrier had the Montreal markers in regulation.

Suzuki’s tally was his 20th of the season, reaching that mark for the fifth consecutive season. Hutson, meanwhile, earned three points in the loss, surpassing the point-per-game pace this season, while Caufield tied a career high with his 36th and 37th goals of the campaign.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 28 shots on Friday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 01:01 [1]-1 Suzuki (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

MTL@ANA: Suzuki scores goal against Lukas Dostal

P1 03:33 [2]-1 Hutson (Slafkovsky, Suzuki) – PPG

MTL@ANA: Hutson scores PPG against Lukas Dostal

P3 08:41 [3]-4 Caufield (Dobson, Hutson)

MTL@ANA: Caufield scores goal against Lukas Dostal

P3 11:47 [4]-4 Carrier (Evans, Bolduc)

MTL@ANA: Carrier scores goal against Lukas Dostal

P3 13:04 [5]-4 Caufield (Dobson, Hutson)

MTL@ANA: Caufield scores goal against Lukas Dostal

Anaheim goals 

P1 00:39 0-[1] Gauthier (Carlsson, Kreider)  

P1 11:56 2-[2] Gudas (Vatrano, Poehling) 

P2 12:15 2-[3] LaCombe (Gauthier, Kreider) – PPG

P3 00:35 2-[4] Carlsson (Kreider, Trouba)

P3 19:18 5-[5] Kreider (Trouba, LaCombe)

Shootout

Demidov scored for the Canadiens.

Gauthier and Killorn converted for the Ducks.

What’s next 

The Canadiens head up the coast to Los Angeles where they’ll face the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is set for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.

