Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 10

Habs tune up before last game against Maple Leafs this season

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held their first morning skate at the Bell Centre this month ahead of Tuesday’s game against Toronto. 

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

St-Louis confirmed on Monday that Jakub Dobes will get the start against the Maple Leafs. 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

