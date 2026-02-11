Slafkovsky and Slovakia open tournament with upset win over Finland

MONTREAL - The wait is finally over.

After 12 years, NHL players are back at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. The men’s event began Wednesday at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena with a matchup between Group B’s Slovakia and Finland, the defending Olympic champion.

The Slovaks stunned the Finns with a 4-1 win. Juraj Slafkovsky led the charge by collecting three points, including two goals. He brought his tally to nine goals in eight games at the Winter Olympics and ranks third in most career Olympic goals among Slovakian men, behind Marian Hossa (14G in 19 GP) and Miroslav Satan (10G in 22 GP).

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Slovakia’s roster