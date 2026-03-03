MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Canadiens and Sharks meet for the first time this season

20260303-mtl-sjs-previewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SAN JOSE – The Habs kick off their West coast swing on Tuesday against the Sharks at SAP Center. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

TEAM COMPARISONS 

The Canadiens enter their annual California road trip with the fourth-best road record in the League (16-6-7) and 14 out of a possible 20 points in their last 10 games. The standings remain tight in the Atlantic Division, and the margin for error is getting smaller as the regular season winds down, which is why head coach Martin St-Louis placed a large emphasis on details at Monday’s practice. With Detroit earning a 4-2 win over Nashville yesterday, the Canadiens have dropped down to the first wild card spot with 75 points. 

Meanwhile, the Sharks have won their last two games and have a favorable record in front of their fans (16-10-3). Macklin Celebrini is a large reason why the Sharks are only four points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference with 62 points. San Jose has dropped their last pair of matchups against the Canadiens by scores of 4-3. 

SEASON SERIES 

Mar. 3 @ SJS:  

Mar. 14 vs. SJS: 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

He might be known as Mr. Saturday Night, but as Cole Caufield said following Saturday's 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals, “[Pretty] much every day is Saturday.” The numbers also seem to show that’s the case, too.

Now tied for first in the NHL with 15 goals scored on Saturdays this season with Nathan MacKinnon, the 25-year-old winger has also registered a League-high 16 goals since January 1. Tied for second in goals with Connor McDavid and Matt Boldy, he’s only five away from reaching the 40-goal mark, which would be a first for Caufield in his NHL career. 

Meanwhile, it goes without saying the Canadiens will need to find a way to shut down Sharks star Celebrini. His 83 points and 54 assists put him in the top five in each of those categories across the League.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SHARKS 

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop. 

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC  
 
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants. 
 
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day. 
 
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

Related Content

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 2

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 28

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Feb. 27

Kraft Hockeyville 2025 to feature Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens in NHL Pre-Season matchup

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Soirée Québécoise hockey playlist by Les Francos de Montréal

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Feb. 25

Updates from practice – Feb. 24

2026 Canadiens Skills Competition: Results

Silver for Suzuki and Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Kapanen and Finland win bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Updates from practice – Feb. 21