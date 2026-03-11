TOR@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens beat Leafs in a complete-game effort on Tuesday

20260310_TORMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens led start-to-finish, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in a dominant, complete-game effort at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest, before Phillip Danault doubled the Habs’ lead ahead of the first intermission.

Toronto nabbed one back in the second, but Jake Evans (via Mike Matheson) sealed the deal with a late empty netter.

Jakub Dobes stopped all but one of the 18 shots he faced.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 04:46 0-[1] Kapanen (Newhook, Demidov)

Oliver Kapanen with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

P1 14:41 0-[2] Danault (Guhle, Hutson)

TOR@MTL: Danault scores goal against Joseph Woll

P3 19:32 1-[3] Evans (Matheson) - EN

Jake Evans with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto goal

P2 14:33 [1]-2 Nylander (Cowan)  

What’s next 

The Canadiens head to our nation’s capital to face the other Ontario team, the Ottawa Senators, at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

