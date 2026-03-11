TOR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens led start-to-finish, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in a dominant, complete-game effort at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest, before Phillip Danault doubled the Habs’ lead ahead of the first intermission.

Toronto nabbed one back in the second, but Jake Evans (via Mike Matheson) sealed the deal with a late empty netter.

Jakub Dobes stopped all but one of the 18 shots he faced.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster