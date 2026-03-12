MTL@OTT: Game recap

Canadiens sweep Ontario back-to-back set

KANATA – Ivan Demidov scored the game-winning goal and Jacob Fowler dazzled with a 32-save performance to lead the Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. 

Montreal concludes the season series against Ottawa with three wins and one loss, and completes the two-game Ontario sweep with wins over the Maple Leafs and Senators this week. 

Juraj Slafkovsky’s first-period marker allowed him to surpass Canadiens legend Henri Richard for the most points in franchise history by a player age 21 or younger.  

With a primary assist on the Slovak’s tally, Demidov reached the 50-point mark and became the second NHL rookie to do so after Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke. He now has 51 points (14G, 37A) and is tied for first in points among rookies with Sennecke. 

In addition to playing in his 400th NHL game, Jake Evans registered a point in a sixth consecutive game, bringing his total during that span to seven points (3G, 4A). 

Roster  

Cole Caufield was absent from tonight’s game due to the flu. As as result, Alexandre Texier joined captain Nick Suzuki and Slafkovsky on the first line. In addition, Jayden Struble returned to the lineup and Fowler got the start after being recalled from the Laval Rocket earlier in the day.

Montreal goals  

P1 01:16 [1]-0 Slafkovsky (Demidov, Suzuki) - PPG

MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Linus Ullmark

P2 17:29 [2]-2 Texier (Hutson, Evans)

MTL@OTT: Texier scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P3 12:40 [3]-2 Demidov (Guhle, Newhook)

MTL@OTT: Demidov scores goal against Linus Ullmark

Ottawa goals  

P1 16:42 1-[1] Batherson (Tkachuk, Stutzle) - PPG

P1 18:41 1-[2] Batherson (Stutzle, Giroux) 

What’s next  

The Canadiens return to action this weekend with back-to-back games against San Jose on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday at the Bell Centre. For tickets to the Sharks game, click here. For tickets to the Ducks game, click here.

