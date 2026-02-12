Canada dominates, shuts out Czechia

MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki is an Olympian.
We repeat:
Suzuki scores in Olympic debut
© RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images
MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki is an Olympian.
We repeat:
Oh, and he scored a goal, too, in Canada’s 5-0 shutout win over Czechia at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday.
Not a bad start for the Habs captain or his squad.
Suzuki finished the game with 13:33 of ice time, three shots on goal and a plus-1 differential.
For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.
Canada roster
Suzuki played as a winger on a line with Brandon Hagel and Nathan MacKinnon.
Canada goals
P1 00:06 0-[1] Celebrini (Makar, McDavid)
P2 13:20 0-[2] Stone (Marner, Crosby)
P2 02:34 0-[3] Horvat (Marchand, Harley)
P3 12:18 0-[4] MacKinnon (McDavid, Crosby) - PPG
P3 06:38 0-[5] Suzuki (McDavid, Harley)
What’s next?
If fans want to see Juraj Slafkovsky and possibly Oliver Kapanen in action, they’ll have to wake up early as Slovakia and Italy, and Finland and Sweden, will go head-to-head at 6:10 a.m. ET on Friday. Next, Alexandre Texier and France will face Czechia at 10:40 a.m. ET, while Suzuki and Canada will return to action against Switzerland at 3:10 p.m. ET.
All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.