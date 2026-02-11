Olympic dreams come true for Habs quartet

MONTREAL – It was 1:30 a.m. on what was, by then, officially New Year’s Eve. The Canadiens had just pulled up to their hotel in Raleigh after a dramatic comeback win in Florida.

The place felt more like a retreat than a typical downtown stopover — tucked deep in the forest, framed by dogwood trees, with crisp North Carolina air drifting across a quiet lake. A fountain splashed in the distance, the kind of atmosphere that usually invites a perfect night’s sleep.

But not for Nick Suzuki. Not that night.

“I didn't really sleep that much,” Suzuki explained the next morning, “anticipating that I would hopefully be getting a phone call.”

He knew that in roughly six hours, his phone could deliver the biggest call of his career — the one that would tell him whether he’d made Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

When the sun finally rose, so did Suzuki, jolted awake by his ringtone. The rest, as they say, is history.

“I got a phone call in the morning early, at like, 8:00 a.m. So, it was a crazy night,” he said. “I saw a Tampa Bay phone number calling me, so, I had a good feeling, but I didn't really know what the news was going to be. Julien BriseBois told me that I was making the team, and there was a crazy amount of emotions. I couldn't be happier and proud to make that team.”

That morning in the Habs’ hotel meal room, his teammates offered quiet congratulations, fully aware of what the moment meant to their 26-year-old captain. And when Hockey Canada made the announcement official around noon, players who were still around for breakfast gathered behind Suzuki, cheering as they watched the confirmation come through live on his phone.

“It means a lot,” Suzuki acknowledged. “There are so many great athletes, especially in Canada, and to experience the Olympics as an athlete will be something that's truly rare […] I can’t wait to get over to Italy. It’s a dream and it still hasn't sunk in too much yet.”

The London, ON native, who was left off Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, wasn’t going to leave any doubt in the national team’s management group this year. At the time of the announcement, Suzuki had 44 points in 39 games –– now up to 65 points in 57 games –– with the Canadiens and finished the 2025 calendar year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31) with the third-most points (97) among Canadian NHLers behind only Nathan MacKinnon (121) and Connor McDavid (115).

Suzuki won’t be heading to Milano Cortina to pile up points — at least not primarily. His value lies in everything else he brings. A near lock for Selke Trophy consideration this season, he’s become one of the NHL’s most reliable two-way centers, capable of killing penalties, taking tough defensive matchups, and freeing up the MacKinnons, McDavids and Macklin Celebrinis of the world to focus on filling the net.

And for Suzuki, that’s exactly the role he embraces.

“I just want to be me. I think I can impact the game in many different ways, so I don’t need to change the way I play. I made the team for a reason, so I just want to play my game and whatever the team needs me to do, I can do.”