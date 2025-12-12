Pastrnak has 4 points, Bruins defeat Jets for 4th straight win

Pastrnak has seven points (two goals, five assists) in two games after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

“It's been a while since I was out but my head was a little bit different,” Pastrnak said. “I just play, try to play the right way. Obviously (I’ve) been out a while so it's never easy to come back, but when you're winning it's much easier to just join the group. And that's what my main focus was because they've been playing great hockey when guys were out, so for me it was just a matter of, pretty much, don't ruin it and just come in and help the way I can. And the last two games was with scoring, but if that doesn't keep going I have to find different ways to help the team.”

Hampus Lindholm had a goal, and Morgan Geekie had three assists for the Bruins (19-13-0). Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves.

“You can see we play with confidence today,” Korpisalo said. “The more games we play now, the system is in our instincts right now, and you can see that. We don't need to think that much. And we know what we expect from everyone else, and it's fun.”

Charlie McAvoy had an assist, four shots on goal and was plus-4 in 24:16 of ice time in his return for Boston. He had missed the previous 11 games after he was hit in the face with a puck in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15, an incident that required facial surgery.

“With every shift I felt more comfortable, and obviously it's tough to see guys go down with the injury, but at the same time we have to have their back and today was my turn to add more ice time,” Pastrnak said. “And obviously I enjoyed it. It helped me and felt great. It's a great way to start both games on the on the road and we have one more to go.”

Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo, and Gabriel Vilardi each scored for the Jets (14-15-1), who have lost three straight and five of six (1-4-1). Eric Comrie made 18 saves.

“It's kind of crunch time here, right?” Barron said. “Like, (it’s) almost Christmas, and I think we're either at .500 or right below it now. So I think there's been times where we've kind of started to feel like our game is going in the right direction, but it hasn't been consistent enough. And obviously it's a results-based League, so you’ve got to find a way to kind of start winning these games.”

Barron made it 1-0 Jets with his first goal in 20 games at 5:59 of the first period. Josh Morrissey’s point shot created a scramble in front, and Barron was able track and jam in his own rebound.

“Tonight, special teams are a big part of it,” Barron said. “I think especially on the PK, we’ve got to be better. And then you give up a few grade-As. I think you can look at the shot clock and whatever, all that stuff, but we're giving up good chances and didn't really give ourselves a good chance to kind of help [Comrie] out tonight.”