Bruins Beat Blues and Extend Win Streak to Three Games, ‘All About Character’

Minten and Kastelic each scored twice on Tuesday at Enterprise Center

By Belle Fraser
ST. LOUIS –– When the Boston Bruins’ lineup surfaced prior to Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, there were questions.

​For one, David Pastrnak? On the third line?

​But there was a method to the mixing from Marco Sturm. The head coach got a combined four goals from his updated third and fourth lines in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center, extending the team’s win streak to three games.

Pastrnak returned from injury, playing for the first time since Nov. 26, and finished the night with two assists while skating with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, who had two goals. Mark Kastelic also scored twice; he was on the fourth line with Tanner Jeannot and Sean Kuraly, who had two assists.

“Obviously, having David back, it’s a good problem,” Sturm said. “But also, we had to think a little bit about that one, how we're going to put the lines together. We thought that lineup would give us the best chance to win a hockey game.”​

The Bruins took off after Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead while on the power play in the opening frame.​

Minten tied things 1-1 at 12:48 of the second. Pastrnak got the puck behind the net and swung it around to the crease, where Khusnutdinov tried to jam it in; Minten ultimately knocked the rebound past Blues goaltender Joel Hofer.

“Pretty cool to get the chance to play with those guys,” Minten said. “Definitely a bit of an adjustment, but we are all trying to play within the same structure here, so it makes it easy to have different linemates. Just know that those guys are going to make really good plays.”

Boston earned a 2-1 advantage less than two minutes later. Jeannot funneled the puck up to the point, where Victor Soderstrom blasted one towards the net. The shot deflected first off Kuraly and then Kastelic before going in at 14:34.

Minten, Kastelic, and Pastrnak speak with the media following 5-2 W @STL

Thomas logged his second goal of the night to make it 2-2 at 4:51 of the third period, but Kastelic and Minten put the B’s up 4-2 by the 11:33 mark. Kastelic’s tally was another greasy goal in front to make it 3-2; Minten’s unassisted slapshot from the high slot pushed it to 4-2. Pavel Zacha’s empty-net wrister at 18:19 brought the game to its final 5-2 standing.

“Just naturally, I’m a bigger guy, so I try to take pride in getting there and trying to just get in front of the goalie and get dirty ones like you saw tonight,” Kastelic said. “Just trying to always improve in that area – work on tips and other stuff.”

Tuesday marked Minten’s first two-goal performance of his NHL career. Kastelic also hit the six-goal mark, which is one shy of his career-high of seven in 2022-23. The 26-year-old forward has three points in the last two games.

“It is definitely just really fun playing hockey right now,” Kastelic said. “It doesn’t really matter who I am playing with or where in the lineup you are. Everybody is valued here, so that’s the biggest thing. Just having a blast right now.”

Sturm was not surprised by the way his team showed up, despite the lineup changes. The camaraderie and buy-in have been building all season. Tuesday was an example of when it all comes together.

​“For me, it’s just all about character. That’s what we have in this room. Some guys had to go down a line, and they didn’t complain at all. They just got the job done today,” Sturm said. “That is what good teams do. They don’t complain, they just work.”

​The Bruins are back in action on Thursday when they face the Winnipeg Jets for an 8 p.m. ET matchup at Canada Life Centre.

Sturm speaks with the media following 5-2 W @STL

