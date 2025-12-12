Pastrnak Posts Four Points in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Jets

Boston extended its win streak to four games on Thursday in Winnipeg

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

WINNIPEG –– David Pastrnak was not sure how he would feel coming back from injury.

​Turns out, he is just fine.​

The forward logged four points – including two goals – in the Boston Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Pastrnak has seven points in two games since returning.

“He’s a pretty good hockey player,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He’s a special player. And only those kinds of players can do it.”

After Morgan Barron put the Jets ahead 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period, the Bruins exploded for three goals in three minutes – two of which came on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy got the puck at the point while on the man advantage and dropped it down to Pastrnak by the right circle, where he lasered it past Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie to tie things 1-1 at 8:24. It was Pastrnak’s 12th goal of the season, and put him fifth all-time in Bruins goals with a total of 403.

​“I just try to play the right way,” Pastrnak said. “When you’re winning, it’s much easier to just join the group. That’s what my main focus was. They were playing great hockey when guys were out.”

It was McAvoy’s first game back in the lineup since Nov. 15; the defenseman took a puck to the jaw and got facial surgery. He finished the night with 24:16 of ice time, one point, four shots, one block and one hit.

“A lot of fun. The guys have been playing great hockey. It is always tough to sit out, especially when they’re looking like they’re having a lot of fun and playing really good,” McAvoy said. “It’s a joy to be back, playing with this group. We had a great game tonight. That’s a big road win.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 6-3 W @WPG

The second power-play unit struck next. Mason Lohrei collected the rebound of Hampus Lindholm’s shot and swung it over to Casey Mittelstadt, who quickly wristed it in for the 2-1 lead at 10:28. It marked his second goal in three games and seventh of the year.

Sean Kuraly widened the gap 40 seconds later. Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot chipped the puck into the zone, where Kuraly collected it while heading towards the net, showed patience and buried the backhander. Kuraly’s third point in two games made it 3-1 at 11:08. Alex Iafallo brought the Jets within one, 3-2, at 13:37 of the first.

Hampus Lindholm earned the 4-2 lead at 14:36 of the second. Pastrnak whacked a loose puck in front, which bounced out to Hampus by the left circle, where he blasted a one-timer home.

​Winnipeg made it a one-goal contest once again with a power-play goal from Gabriel Vilardi ahead of the third period, but Elias Lindholm gave the Bruins some breathing room with his tally at 14:43 of the final frame, making it 5-3. Pastrnak set up the goal before potting an empty-netter at 18:04 for the 6-3 scoreline.

​Despite losing Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot to injury during the matchup, the Bruins soundly closed out the Jets to extend their win streak to four games.

​“At the end of the day, our structure keeps us safe. It is protecting us from stuff like that – injuries, you name it,” Sturm said. “Our third period, it’s been our best period as of late. But because we do all the work, we grind teams out in the first 40 minutes. I feel like we have another gear in the third period, because our skill guys take over.”

The Bruins will end their road trip on Sunday with a game against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

