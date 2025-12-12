Pastrnak Posts Four Points in Bruins 6-3 Win Over Jets

WINNIPEG –– David Pastrnak was not sure how he would feel coming back from injury.

​Turns out, he is just fine.​

The forward logged four points – including two goals – in the Boston Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Pastrnak has seven points in two games since returning.

“He’s a pretty good hockey player,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “He’s a special player. And only those kinds of players can do it.”

After Morgan Barron put the Jets ahead 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period, the Bruins exploded for three goals in three minutes – two of which came on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy got the puck at the point while on the man advantage and dropped it down to Pastrnak by the right circle, where he lasered it past Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie to tie things 1-1 at 8:24. It was Pastrnak’s 12th goal of the season, and put him fifth all-time in Bruins goals with a total of 403.

​“I just try to play the right way,” Pastrnak said. “When you’re winning, it’s much easier to just join the group. That’s what my main focus was. They were playing great hockey when guys were out.”

It was McAvoy’s first game back in the lineup since Nov. 15; the defenseman took a puck to the jaw and got facial surgery. He finished the night with 24:16 of ice time, one point, four shots, one block and one hit.

“A lot of fun. The guys have been playing great hockey. It is always tough to sit out, especially when they’re looking like they’re having a lot of fun and playing really good,” McAvoy said. “It’s a joy to be back, playing with this group. We had a great game tonight. That’s a big road win.”