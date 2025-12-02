Bruins Activate Viktor Arvidsson

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 2, that the team has added forward Viktor Arvidsson (Date of Injury: Nov. 15) to the active roster.

Arvidsson, 32, has appeared in 20 games with Boston this season, recording six goals and four assists for 10 points. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has skated in 633 career NHL games with Boston, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Nashville, totaling 200 goals and 199 assists for 399 points. The Skelleftea, Sweden native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

