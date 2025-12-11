Need to Know: Bruins at Jets 

WINNIPEG –– The Boston Bruins could be getting Charlie McAvoy back.

The defenseman will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, head coach Marco Sturm said. McAvoy was in a regular jersey during the B’s optional morning skate.

“Today felt good, and then we just monitor it throughout the day. I have to go talk to the trainers right now. Don’t have an answer for you yet, but see how the rest of the day goes,” McAvoy said. “It’s a mutual, it’s a team decision. It’s a group of people that we rely on to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

​McAvoy took a puck to the jaw on Nov. 15 in Montreal and underwent facial surgery. He has been practicing with the team for the past week, continuing to gain weight and build stamina after being on an all-liquid diet during his recovery.

“It’s definitely getting better,” McAvoy said. “Able to do more, so you’re able to kind of work on your conditioning again, getting that part back. Honesty, whenever it is, the best way to get conditioning back is to just play in the game. I think that’s coming soon.”

The alternate captain’s grit and perseverance to return for the Bruins have been a lift for his teammates.

“Just to see him out there, just the presence alone he brings on the ice and off the ice, in the locker room, it’s just a lot. I can see it, we can feel it,” Sturm said. “It is nice to have him back. Seeing that smile on his face, it’s been a while. It’s been a tough road for him. He is our leader, so it is nice to have him back.”

Morgan Geekie, who leads Boston with 22 goals (which is second-most in the NHL), will have some extra fans in the building on Thursday. The Manitoba native’s mom, dad, aunt and others from his hometown of Strathclair are coming to watch the game.

While Geekie has turned into one of the best goalscorers in the league, he does not feel the stardom.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really change much,” Geekie said. “Those people that I grew up with in the community, they would still say hi to me no matter what I was doing if I was walking down the street. It’s cool, and I really appreciate them coming. But at least for me, it doesn’t change a whole lot.”