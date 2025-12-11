Need to Know: Bruins at Jets 

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston on Thursday in Winnipeg

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

WINNIPEG –– The Boston Bruins could be getting Charlie McAvoy back.

The defenseman will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, head coach Marco Sturm said. McAvoy was in a regular jersey during the B’s optional morning skate.

“Today felt good, and then we just monitor it throughout the day. I have to go talk to the trainers right now. Don’t have an answer for you yet, but see how the rest of the day goes,” McAvoy said. “It’s a mutual, it’s a team decision. It’s a group of people that we rely on to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

​McAvoy took a puck to the jaw on Nov. 15 in Montreal and underwent facial surgery. He has been practicing with the team for the past week, continuing to gain weight and build stamina after being on an all-liquid diet during his recovery.

“It’s definitely getting better,” McAvoy said. “Able to do more, so you’re able to kind of work on your conditioning again, getting that part back. Honesty, whenever it is, the best way to get conditioning back is to just play in the game. I think that’s coming soon.”

The alternate captain’s grit and perseverance to return for the Bruins have been a lift for his teammates.

“Just to see him out there, just the presence alone he brings on the ice and off the ice, in the locker room, it’s just a lot. I can see it, we can feel it,” Sturm said. “It is nice to have him back. Seeing that smile on his face, it’s been a while. It’s been a tough road for him. He is our leader, so it is nice to have him back.”

Morgan Geekie, who leads Boston with 22 goals (which is second-most in the NHL), will have some extra fans in the building on Thursday. The Manitoba native’s mom, dad, aunt and others from his hometown of Strathclair are coming to watch the game.

While Geekie has turned into one of the best goalscorers in the league, he does not feel the stardom.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really change much,” Geekie said. “Those people that I grew up with in the community, they would still say hi to me no matter what I was doing if I was walking down the street. It’s cool, and I really appreciate them coming. But at least for me, it doesn’t change a whole lot.”

McAvoy and Geekie talk ahead of BOS @ WPG

Wait, There's More

  • David Pastrnak is projected to remain on the third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten. The 29-year-old forward returned to the lineup for the first time on Tuesday after missing five games due to injury. Pastrnak had three assists against the Blues, and Minten scored twice.
  • Joonas Korpisalo is set to start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Dec. 4 against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden and made a season-high 37 saves. Korpisalo has a 3.38 goals against average and a .888 save percentage through 12 games this year.
  • Andrew Peeke enters Thursday’s matchup on a two-game point streak. The defenseman has six points (one goal, five assists) through 31 games, and is averaging 20:20 of ice time per night.

Opposing View

  • The Jets most recently fell 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Mark Scheifele had two goals, and Logan Stanley also scored in the loss; netminder Eric Comrie made 15 saves on 19 shots. Winnipeg has dropped four of its last five matchups.
  • Scheifele leads the team with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) through 29 games. The 32-year-old forward centers the first line between Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo. Scheifele is also on the first power-play unit and has three goals on the man advantage; Gabriel Vilardi leads the Jets with four PPG.
  • Jonathan Toews is in his first season with the Jets. The 37-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with Winnipeg in June after spending 15 years with the Chicago Blackhawks (2007-2023). Toews has nine points (three goals, six assists) through 29 games while skating on the fourth line with Morgan Barron and former Bruin Cole Koepke.

Sturm updates the media ahead of BOS @ WPG

