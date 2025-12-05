McAvoy Starts Skating with Bruins, ‘Great to be Around the Guys’

BOSTON –– Charlie McAvoy stood at his stall and, somehow, still had a smile on his face.

The Boston Bruins defenseman started skating with the team in a non-contact jersey this week after taking a slapshot to the jaw on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens. It has been a lift for the B’s to see their alternate captain return to the rink.

“It’s great to be around the guys and just to be back in the rhythm a little bit,” McAvoy said. “I take a lot of positivity from this group and so many great guys here that are encouraging me on this way back.”

Head coach Marco Sturm said that McAvoy got facial surgery and is now working back to game shape. McAvoy has committed himself to the process, no matter how grueling it has been.​

“I knew we were in trouble there,” McAvoy said of his initial reaction to the shot. “Just a linear fracture right here, all the way down. Some displacement and lost a lot of teeth on the bottom. But I’ll save you the visual, just take my word for it.”

McAvoy has been on an all-liquid diet since the injury – it is a mandatory six weeks of no solid food from “the day of repair,” he said. McAvoy said he lost around 20 pounds in the first week and a half.

​“Soups are good, soups have been my go-to. Early on, it was a lot of ice cream and milkshakes…It is tough. I tried to give it a go. If you’re blending up solid food, it is not enjoyable,” McAvoy said. “I tried chicken and vegetables, and that was just a nonstarter. It is terrible. So, soups have really been my go-to, and smoothies to try to get protein. Because food blended up, it is not meant to be eaten that way.”

The Bruins are taking a cautious approach with McAvoy, especially as he tries to put weight on. While Sturm “can’t wait” to eventually have McAvoy back in the lineup, he knows patience is key.