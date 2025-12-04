Bruins Recall Victor Soderstrom on Emergency Basis; Place Michael Callahan on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 4, that the team has recalled defenseman Victor Soderstrom from Providence on an emergency basis and placed defenseman Michael Callahan on injured reserve.

Soderstrom, 24, has appeared in 18 games with the Providence Bruins, ranking tied for first in scoring among defensemen with one goal and eight assists for nine points. The 6-foot, 189-pound blueliner has skated 188 career AHL games with Providence and the Tucson Roadrunners, totaling 17 goals and 74 assists for 91 points. Soderstrom has also skated in 53 career NHL games, all with Arizona, tallying one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The Gavle, Sweden native was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in five games with Boston this season. He has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this year, recording two assists. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has played in 197 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. Callahan has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Bruins, tallying one goal. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.