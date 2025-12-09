Need to Know: Bruins at Blues 

ST. LOUIS –– The Boston Bruins are opening their three-game road trip on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Boston is looking to build off its two-game win streak after topping the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Blues 5-2 on Thursday at TD Garden. Pavel Zacha had two goals, and Alex Steeves, Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson also scored in the victory; Joonas Korpisalo made a season-high 37 saves.

“We played a very structured game. I think we didn’t give up much,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We followed it up with another two games like that, so nothing should change even now, going on the road.”

David Pastrnak will be a game-time decision in St. Louis, Sturm said. The 29-year-old forward has been sidelined with injury since Nov. 26; he participated in Tuesday’s optional morning skate in a regular jersey. Sturm said there would be no other lineup changes.

​“Just another good practice, yesterday and today. Like I said yesterday, I expect to play on the trip, so we’ll see how it will be,” Pastrnak said. “Get more treatments and have a conversation. Had a good two skates with the group, so feeling comfortable and good.”​

Pastrnak had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) before getting hurt. His teammates have helped fill the production gap in his absence, which has allowed Pastrnak to be patient with his recovery.

“He pushed himself yesterday, he pushed himself even before – I just didn’t see him. But the report so far has been good,” Sturm said. “Again, talking to David today and the medical staff, we just want to make sure he’s going to be 100%. If he’s going to take another two, three, four days, we will take it. So we just want to make sure.”