Need to Know: Bruins at Blues 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Tuesday in St. Louis

bluentk
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

ST. LOUIS –– The Boston Bruins are opening their three-game road trip on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Boston is looking to build off its two-game win streak after topping the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Blues 5-2 on Thursday at TD Garden. Pavel Zacha had two goals, and Alex Steeves, Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson also scored in the victory; Joonas Korpisalo made a season-high 37 saves.

“We played a very structured game. I think we didn’t give up much,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We followed it up with another two games like that, so nothing should change even now, going on the road.”

David Pastrnak will be a game-time decision in St. Louis, Sturm said. The 29-year-old forward has been sidelined with injury since Nov. 26; he participated in Tuesday’s optional morning skate in a regular jersey. Sturm said there would be no other lineup changes.

​“Just another good practice, yesterday and today. Like I said yesterday, I expect to play on the trip, so we’ll see how it will be,” Pastrnak said. “Get more treatments and have a conversation. Had a good two skates with the group, so feeling comfortable and good.”​

Pastrnak had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) before getting hurt. His teammates have helped fill the production gap in his absence, which has allowed Pastrnak to be patient with his recovery.

“He pushed himself yesterday, he pushed himself even before – I just didn’t see him. But the report so far has been good,” Sturm said. “Again, talking to David today and the medical staff, we just want to make sure he’s going to be 100%. If he’s going to take another two, three, four days, we will take it. So we just want to make sure.”

Pastrnak speaks with the media ahead of matchup @STL

Wait, There’s More

  • Elias Lindholm has four assists in the last two games and eight in the last five. The 31-year-old forward has been skating on the first line with Steeves and Geekie, as well as the first power-play unit. Lindholm has a total 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) through 20 games this year.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Saturday against the Devils, making 29 saves in the win. Swayman has a 2.70 goals against average and a .913 save percentage through 19 games.
  • Andrew Peeke scored his first goal of the season during Thursday’s game against the Blues. The 27-year-old defenseman is currently on the first pair with Hampus Lindholm and is averaging 20:21 of ice time per night. Peeke has a total five points through 30 games.

Opposing View

  • The Blues are coming off a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Brayden Schenn had two goals, and Dylan Holloway and Pavel Buchnevich also scored in the victory; Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. St. Louis has won its last two games after falling to the Bruins on Thursday.
  • Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and Holloway are tied for most goals on the Blues with eight each. Robert Thomas leads the team with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) through 26 games; he has three points in his last five matchups.
  • Philip Broberg leads St. Louis with an average 23:17 of ice time per game. The 24-year-old defenseman is skating on the first pair with Colton Parayko and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 30 games. Broberg is in his second season with the Blues after signing as a free agent in August 2024.

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup @STL

