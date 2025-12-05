In the System: Hagens' Hat Trick Paces BC

Boston prospects Letourneau (BC), Lysell (P-Bruins) also have big weeks

blog
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

James Hagens netted a hat trick in No. 15 ranked Boston College’s 5-3 victory over Notre Dame last Friday. The Hauppauge, New York, native scored twice just 2:45 apart in the middle frame, before capping off the hat trick 7:23 into the third period. Hagens, who was selected by the Bruins in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, was named Hockey East’s Player of the Week for his efforts. The forward ranks first on the Eagles with nine goals and 16 points through 14 games this season. On Monday, Hagens was also named to Team USA’s 2026 World Juniors selection camp roster.

Hagens paces BC with first collegiate hat trick

  • Dean Letourneau recorded three points in Boston College’s win over Notre Dame last Friday. The Braeside, Ontario, native scored a goal in the middle frame, before adding two primary assists on Hagens’ tallies. The forward ranks tied for second on the Eagles with six goals and second to Hagens with 14 points through 14 games this season. Letourneau was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Philip Svedeback stopped 37 of 38 shots faced in No. 16 ranked Providence College’s 2-1 victory at No. 20 ranked Colorado College last Saturday and was named Hockey East’s Goalie of the Week. The goaltender boasts a 2.31 goals against average and a .918 save percentage through 14 games played this season. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Freshman Will Zellers posted a goal in each of North Dakota's wins over Bemidji State last weekend, including his first career overtime winner on Saturday. The Minnesota native was acquired in a trade with Colorado at last March's trade deadline.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (16-4-0-0) took three of four games on their road trip to Canada. It started with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Nov. 26, before a pair of victories against the Belleville Senators, 6-3 and 6-4 on Nov. 29 and 30. The P-Bruins fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Tuesday to conclude the trip. Providence outscored its opponents, 18-12, in those four contests.

Fabian Lysell posted seven points on the four-game road trip. The forward scored twice, including a highlight reel goal that made ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays at No. 3 in the 5-1 victory in Toronto. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native posted two assists in Saturday’s win at Belleville, and a goal and an assist in Sunday’s victory over the Senators. He recorded an assist on the lone Providence goal in the loss at Laval on Tuesday. Lysell totals nine goals and 10 assists through 17 games this season.

Jake Schmaltz scored a goal in Saturday’s win at Belleville, before posting a goal and three assists in the victory on Sunday. The forward’s tally on Sunday started the momentum for the P-Bruins in a six-goal victory. The McFarland, Wisconsin, native totals four goals and five assists through 14 games this season.

Jacob Perreault tallied four points in the pair of wins over the Belleville Senators. The forward scored two goals and added an assist in the 6-3 victory on Saturday, before posting an assist in Sunday’s 6-4 win. The Montreal, Quebec, native totals three goals and two assists in six games with Providence this season.

Juniors

  • Cooper Simpson posted an assist on the game-tying goal in the final frame of the Youngstown Phantoms’ 2-1 overtime victory over the Tri City Storm last Friday. On Saturday, the forward scored on the power play and assisted on a power play tally in a 2-1 win over the Storm. The forward ranks tied for first in the USHL with 19 assists and third in the league with 30 points through 23 games this season. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Vashek Blanar, who was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, was named to Czechia’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Championships. The blue liner has tallied 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 17 games for Hv71 in Sweden this season. Blanar also recently announced his commitment to the University of Massachusetts for next season.
  • Kirill Yemelyanov has scored 15 goals this season for Yaroslavl Loko Jr. of the Russian Junior Hockey League. The forward has also recorded 10 assists in the 26 games played in the 2025-26 campaign. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

