In the System: Hagens' Hat Trick Paces BC

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

James Hagens netted a hat trick in No. 15 ranked Boston College’s 5-3 victory over Notre Dame last Friday. The Hauppauge, New York, native scored twice just 2:45 apart in the middle frame, before capping off the hat trick 7:23 into the third period. Hagens, who was selected by the Bruins in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, was named Hockey East’s Player of the Week for his efforts. The forward ranks first on the Eagles with nine goals and 16 points through 14 games this season. On Monday, Hagens was also named to Team USA’s 2026 World Juniors selection camp roster.