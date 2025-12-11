Bruins Activate Charlie McAvoy

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 11, that the team has added defenseman Charlie McAvoy (Date of Injury: Nov. 15) to the active roster.

McAvoy, 27, has appeared in 19 games this season, leading Boston defensemen with 14 assists. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound blueliner has skated in 523 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 60 goals and 254 assists for 314 points. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

