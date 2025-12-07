The Sunday Read: Geekie Gifts Bruins with Customized Baseball Gloves 

BOSTON –– It was August of 2013, and instead of lacing up his skates for WHL training camp with the Tri-City Americans, Morgan Geekie was out on the baseball field.

The Boston Bruins forward was settled at second base, representing Team Manitoba at the Canadian Bantam Boys Baseball Nationals. Geekie finished the tournament as his squad’s MVP.

“I played all growing up until I was probably 18 or 19,” Geekie said. “Tried really hard to play baseball, and skipped my first junior camp to try and go play. Played really well, but no offers or anything. So just stuck with hockey and here we are. Turned out okay.”​

While Geekie and his younger brother, Conor, are both NHLers, baseball was always a leading sport in their household. Geekie’s other brother, Noah, played in college and now coaches at Okotoks Dawgs Academy.

And so, the Bruins’ leading goal-scorer has found ways to intertwine his love of the two games. When Geekie signed his six-year contract extension in June, he used his heightened budget for customized baseball gloves for all of his teammates.

​“Normally, I feel like, when guys sign a long-term contract, they do like a dinner or something like that. I was just trying to think of something different,” Geekie said. “I was getting a glove for myself, and then it was actually my wife Emma who was like, ‘You should get one for all guys, that should be your gift.’ I kind of just ran with it.”

Geekie worked with 44 Pro Custom Gloves on the project. He decided to make each teammate’s glove the colors of either their college hockey team, junior team or home country.

“I figured if you don’t play baseball, at least there’s some sort of something that you have a tie to,” he said. “You can mock them up online, and honestly, I spent a lot of time. I probably started mocking them up in July. It was super fun.”

Geekie had to place the orders in two batches because of the fluidity of the training camp roster, but was able to have all 23 done by the start of the season. On a practice morning in October, Geekie put the bagged baseball gloves in the locker room stalls at Warrior Ice Arena.

Word about the special gift started to get around as guys trickled in for the skate.