Bruins Fall to Red Wings in Second End of Home-and-Home

Jonathan Aspirot cut it to 3-1 at 11:09 with his first NHL goal in his 15th game, scoring with a one-timer from the right point.

Steeves pulled Boston within 3-2 at 15:38, putting in the rebound after Gibson stopped Lindholm’s shot.

Thirteen seconds later, Gibson made a pad save on Elias Lindholm's spinning one-timer from between the circles to keep Detroit ahead.

Ben Chiarot then made it 4-2 at 16:15, scoring from the right hash marks off a pass from Dylan Larkin.

“That was huge,” DeBrincat said. “They had a little bit of momentum, but we get a big save, [Larkin] makes a play and Ben gives us back the two-goal lead. That made it easier for us.”

Raymond extended the lead to 5-2 on the power play at 3:55 of the third, one-timing Seider’s pass in the left circle and chasing Swayman.

With the teams at 4-on-4, Marat Khusnutdinov scored on a tip from the edge of the crease at 14:57 to cut it to 5-3.

Steeves got his second of the game at 19:48 with Korpisalo pulled for the extra attacker to make it a 5-4 final.

“It was nice to get the goals, but I’m not happy with the game,” Steeves said. “We’re a better team than that.”

NOTES: Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen left the game midway through the third with an undisclosed injury. McLellan, who did not have an update on his condition, said it occurred when Rasmussen was hit by two players simultaneously. … Kane had multiple points for the 358th time, tying Mike Modano’s NHL record for a United States-born player. … Larkin extended his point streak to five games (six points; two goals, four assists). He got his 350th career assist, passing Nicklas Kronwall for 11th in Red Wings history. … Boston defenseman Michael Callahan did not play after the first period because of a lower-body injury. Sturm said he didn’t think Callahan “will be ready for the next few days” but that the team should know more about his status Wednesday. … Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson played 15:20 in his return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. He had four shots on goal and was minus-1.