Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

BOSTON –– Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson have been reunited.

The trio started the season as the Boston Bruins’ second line – and found success in their collective two-way game – before injuries rattled the forward group.

Now, with Mittelstadt and Arvidsson both returning from injuries that kept them sidelined for a few weeks, the line is working to recreate its early chemistry. They are projected to skate together on Thursday when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

“It is great to have them back. I think you’re missing all the players that have been hurt. It’s great that we have some practices for them, too, to kind of come back from injuries and get ready,” Zacha said. “We just have to create a little bit more offense as a line, which is something we did before the injuries. We have to come back to that.”

Arvidsson had four goals in seven games ahead of getting hurt on Nov. 15 in Montreal; Mittelstadt has two points (one goal, one assist) since getting back in the lineup on Nov. 28. Zacha is third in points on the team with 18 (five goals, 13 assists) through 27 games. They aim to maintain consistent production moving forward.​

“They have to find a way again where they finished before [Arvidsson] got hurt,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “What it means is they did it all. They played against the top lines, they did it defensively, they did it offensively – and that’s where we need them to go back to that identity.”

The second line will carry a bit more responsibility as David Pastrnak remains out due to injury. Sturm said they are hoping Pastrnak starts skating soon and are monitoring him on a day-to-day basis.​

Charlie McAvoy, while not available to play, participated in Thursday’s morning skate in a non-contact jersey. The defenseman got hurt on Nov. 15 in Montreal and underwent facial surgery. Sturm said McAvoy will skate all week.

​“We will see how he is next week. There is no timeline,” Sturm said. “I saw him for the first time, I don’t know, three or four days ago, and automatically, it puts a smile on your face…We call him family, we call him a brother – to see him hurt like that in Montreal and to see him back like this with a smile, he’s all happy and excited. That for sure helps for our guys here.”