Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser
BOSTON –– Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson have been reunited.

The trio started the season as the Boston Bruins’ second line – and found success in their collective two-way game – before injuries rattled the forward group.

Now, with Mittelstadt and Arvidsson both returning from injuries that kept them sidelined for a few weeks, the line is working to recreate its early chemistry. They are projected to skate together on Thursday when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

“It is great to have them back. I think you’re missing all the players that have been hurt. It’s great that we have some practices for them, too, to kind of come back from injuries and get ready,” Zacha said. “We just have to create a little bit more offense as a line, which is something we did before the injuries. We have to come back to that.”

Arvidsson had four goals in seven games ahead of getting hurt on Nov. 15 in Montreal; Mittelstadt has two points (one goal, one assist) since getting back in the lineup on Nov. 28. Zacha is third in points on the team with 18 (five goals, 13 assists) through 27 games. They aim to maintain consistent production moving forward.​

“They have to find a way again where they finished before [Arvidsson] got hurt,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “What it means is they did it all. They played against the top lines, they did it defensively, they did it offensively – and that’s where we need them to go back to that identity.”

The second line will carry a bit more responsibility as David Pastrnak remains out due to injury. Sturm said they are hoping Pastrnak starts skating soon and are monitoring him on a day-to-day basis.​

Charlie McAvoy, while not available to play, participated in Thursday’s morning skate in a non-contact jersey. The defenseman got hurt on Nov. 15 in Montreal and underwent facial surgery. Sturm said McAvoy will skate all week.

​“We will see how he is next week. There is no timeline,” Sturm said. “I saw him for the first time, I don’t know, three or four days ago, and automatically, it puts a smile on your face…We call him family, we call him a brother – to see him hurt like that in Montreal and to see him back like this with a smile, he’s all happy and excited. That for sure helps for our guys here.”

Soderstrom and Zacha speak with the media ahead of BOS vs. STL

Wait, There’s More

  • Alex Steeves scored twice on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. The 25-year-old forward – who has skated in 12 games with the Bruins since getting recalled from Providence – has four goals in the last four games. Steeves was on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie during Thursday’s morning skate.
  • Victor Soderstrom will make his Bruins debut against the Blues. The 24-year-old defenseman was recalled from Providence on Thursday on an emergency basis; Michael Callahan was placed on injured reserve. Soderstrom was traded from Chicago to Boston in June. He has nine points (one goal, eight assists) through 18 games in the AHL this year. Soderstrom is projected to skate on the third pair with Mason Lohrei. Soderstrom on his mindset: “I think just play simple. We have a lot of good players on this team. Play simple, don’t try to overthink. Just go right in and play.”
  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against Detroit, relieving Jeremy Swayman in the third period and making nine saves. Korpisalo has a 3.52 goals against average and a .880 save percentage through 11 games.

Opposing View

  • The Blues most recently fell 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Jordan Kyrou scored the lone goal for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington was pulled in the first period after giving up two goals on five shots; Joel Hofer finished the game and made 19 stops. The Blues have lost three of their last five games.
  • Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) through 23 games. The 26-year-old forward is centering the first line between Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours. Kyrou – who has been on the second line – has the most goals for the Blues with eight, one of which has come on the power play.
  • Jim Montgomery returns to TD Garden for the first time as the head coach of the Blues. Montgomery was the head coach of the Bruins for just over two seasons from the 2022-23 to the 2024-25 season. He had a 120-41-23 overall record with Boston. Montgomery was hired by St. Louis in November 2024.

Sturm talks with the media before BOS vs. STL

