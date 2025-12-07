Bruins Display Depth in 4-1 Win Over Devils 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are not letting a shorthanded roster get in the way of their season goals.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden, Fraser Minten was asked what the recent success without veterans like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy means about the group.

“That we’re a good hockey team,” Minten said. “We’re here to compete this season and push to be a playoff team. We have all the confidence in this room that we can do that.”

Minten, who opened scoring for the B’s in the first period, is one of many players who have stepped up to fill the gap both offensively and defensively as of late. Boston is winning by committee, and it is cultivating confidence.

“That’s important at this stage, especially before Christmas, just knowing that we can play consistently well and get results from it. That is something that we can definitely build on,” Jeremy Swayman, who had 29 saves, said. “We know this league can humble us, so every game is important, and the points are obviously really important at this time of year.”

Minten’s goal came at 17:42 of the first. Mark Kastelic won a puck battle in the corner before popping it over to Minten in the slot, where he snapped it past Devils goaltender Jake Allen for the 1-0 lead.

It was Minten’s fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 8. The 21-year-old forward has been on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Kastelic for the majority of the season. Jeannot led all skaters on Saturday with seven hits.

“It is nice to help score. It is not our main job, but we want to. Happy to see some go in,” Minten said. “We might not be the prettiest line, but we are going to go out there and play honest, hard hockey every night. Our goal is that the other team looks at the lineup and says, ‘Don’t want those guys coming down on us.’”