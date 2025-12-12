Inside the Making of the Bruins’ Stadium Series Jersey, ‘Design with Intention’

BOSTON –– Andrea Mazzarelli had printer paper splayed across her office floor.

The Boston Bruins’ vice president of marketing looked down at each piece, contemplating the design for the team’s Stadium Series jerseys.

“I was literally cutting and pasting,” Mazzarelli said. “I had my scissors, I had my tape, I was cutting and pasting,”

Mazzarelli just wanted to get it right – she always does. The Bruins are playing in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium, and needed a uniform to meet the moment.​

It was not a foreign task for Mazzarelli. The B’s have launched 11 new jerseys since 2016, with this get-up being the 12th.​

“We’ve been really through it with jersey launches, and have to think through different ways to keep our launches fresh,” Mazzarelli said.

​Luckily, the Stadium Series allows space to creatively experiment.

“It is really important from a league perspective because as these outdoor games initially proliferated, it was important for each of the events to have its own opportunity to, if you will, shine,” said Brian Jennings, who is the NHL chief branding officer and executive vice president. “While the Winter Classic is a retro, nostalgic look, and a little bit of returning to the game being played on ponds, what we looked at with Stadium Series was a more futuristic, progressive look.”

​The Bruins used that as their guiding force throughout the design process, staying rooted in the franchise’s historic identity while having fun with a more modern product.