Practice Report: Pastrnak, McAvoy Traveling with Bruins

Boston opens a three-game road trip on Tuesday in St. Louis

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins could be nearing full strength.

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are joining the team on its three-game road trip, with stops in St. Louis, Winnipeg and Minnesota.​

There is no confirmed timeline for when each player may return, but both participated in the B’s practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena. It was Pastrnak’s first time back on the ice with the team; he was in a non-contact jersey. McAvoy has been practicing all week, and Monday marked his first time in a regular jersey.​

“For us, we just want to make sure they’re going to be ready to go; physically, mentally. We don’t want to rush things,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But both look good right now. Hopefully, on the road, at one point, they can play.”

Pastrnak has been sidelined since Nov. 26. The 29-year-old forward posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) before getting hurt. While Pastrnak’s absence left a significant hole in the forward group, his teammates have risen to the occasion.

Alex Steeves has been skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie, and has four points in the last four games, including three goals.

“Tough to be injured and tough to not be able to help, but the guys – so much credit to them – they’ve been amazing. They make it easier. Every single one stepping up,” Pastrnak said. “And it’s always been like this here; next-man mentality. Everybody is equal here; we try to include everybody. This is a perfect example of guys that have been playing so well, and most importantly, winning hockey games.”

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy give an update on their current injury status.

McAvoy is also working towards game action after taking a slapshot to the jaw on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens, and later getting facial surgery. The defenseman said he lost 20 pounds on the all-liquid diet, but has gained almost half of it back and is on an upward trajectory.

​“Getting it back one day at a time. Every day I have felt better, so just keep doing that,” McAvoy said. “I am going on the trip with the expectation – I am hoping – that at some point along the way on the trip, I’ll be able to get back in.”​

The Bruins currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division and are riding a two-game win streak. They will look to capitalize on that momentum during the road trip.

​“30 games in now, we have an understanding of kind of what we are, where we want to move going forward, what we want to be,” McAvoy said. “Kind of a sprint until Christmas, and we want to have a really good stretch from now until then to put ourselves – to get to the break, have a great three days – but standings wise, group wise, team-feel, we really want to build to that point just as a little chapter here to put ourselves in the best spot.”

​Boston opens the trip on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Marco Sturm speaks to the media before the Bruins head out on a three game trip.

