Practice Report: Pastrnak, McAvoy Traveling with Bruins

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins could be nearing full strength.

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are joining the team on its three-game road trip, with stops in St. Louis, Winnipeg and Minnesota.​

There is no confirmed timeline for when each player may return, but both participated in the B’s practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena. It was Pastrnak’s first time back on the ice with the team; he was in a non-contact jersey. McAvoy has been practicing all week, and Monday marked his first time in a regular jersey.​

“For us, we just want to make sure they’re going to be ready to go; physically, mentally. We don’t want to rush things,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But both look good right now. Hopefully, on the road, at one point, they can play.”

Pastrnak has been sidelined since Nov. 26. The 29-year-old forward posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) before getting hurt. While Pastrnak’s absence left a significant hole in the forward group, his teammates have risen to the occasion.

Alex Steeves has been skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie, and has four points in the last four games, including three goals.

“Tough to be injured and tough to not be able to help, but the guys – so much credit to them – they’ve been amazing. They make it easier. Every single one stepping up,” Pastrnak said. “And it’s always been like this here; next-man mentality. Everybody is equal here; we try to include everybody. This is a perfect example of guys that have been playing so well, and most importantly, winning hockey games.”