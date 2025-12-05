Steeves Continues to Shine in Bruins 5-2 Win Over Blues 

The forward has five goals in the last five games

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– When Alex Steeves was sent to the AHL at the end of the Boston Bruins’ training camp, he told Marco Sturm he would do everything he could to be back.

“I have to tell you, a lot of guys say it,” the head coach said. “But, to Steeves’ credit, a lot of guys don’t do it.”

Steeves stayed true to his word, posting eight points (three goals, five assists) through nine games in Providence before getting recalled by the Bruins on Nov. 8.

​And, in 13 NHL showings, Steeves has tallied eight points (six goals, two assists) – including a two-point night in Boston’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden. Sturm has watched as Steeves’ promise to him has come to life, and helped the Bruins succeed.

​“The way he said it, I believed him,” Sturm said. “And I knew his time would come.”

Steeves put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 6:30 of the first period with his fifth goal in five games. Elias Lindholm backhanded the puck over to Morgan Geekie, who dashed down the left side before dishing it across to Steeves to blast past St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Steeves is skating on the first line with Lindholm and Geekie, and is making the most of the opportunity.

​“It’s been fun. It is nice playing with world-class players up and down the lineup. To be honest, it is a little bit of learning but also just trusting my abilities and having the confidence to get to the right areas,” Steeves said. “Goal scoring is part of my identity; I love it. You can probably see with my celebrations and stuff – it’s a big release for me, and it’s been really fun. But credit goes to linemates, coaching staff for putting me in really good positions.”

The 25-year-old forward picked up his second point of the night just under five minutes later when the first line struck again.

Steeves, Arvidsson, Zacha, and Geekie talk after 5-2 W vs. STL

Steeves won a battle along the boards, popping the puck out to Lindholm, who found Geekie in the slot for a one-timer to make it 2-0 at 11:25. It was Geekie’s 21st goal of the season, which ranks second-most in the NHL.

​“He’s a hound on pucks and has a great shot,” Geekie said of Steeves. “I think we’re starting to learn each other a little more, especially where guys are going to be. It’s super fun, especially when things are clicking like they were tonight.”

Pavel Buchnevich got the Blues on the scoresheet to open the middle frame with a snapshot at 1:59, but Boston soon regained the two-goal advantage thanks to Viktor Arvidsson. The forward unleashed a rocket from the right circle for the 3-1 boost at 6:04. It marked Arvidsson’s 400th career point, too.

​Arvidsson then set up Pavel Zacha’s goal at 12:26, which made it 4-1. Zacha potted his second of the night, this time on the power play, with one second remaining in the period for the 5-1 lead.

“I looked up [at the clock], and it was zero, so I wasn’t sure…I was happy it went that way,” Zacha said. “It was nice to go into the third period, kind of focus on how to close out the game. Those are important to win.”

Pius Suter’s wrist shot at 9:07 of the third period brought the contest to its final 5-2 standing, as the B’s proceeded to shut things down for the remainder of the night. Joonas Korpisalo made a season-high 37 saves in his 12th game of the year to backstop the full-team effort.

The Bruins are back in action on Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. matchup.

