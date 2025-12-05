Steeves Continues to Shine in Bruins 5-2 Win Over Blues 

BOSTON –– When Alex Steeves was sent to the AHL at the end of the Boston Bruins’ training camp, he told Marco Sturm he would do everything he could to be back.

“I have to tell you, a lot of guys say it,” the head coach said. “But, to Steeves’ credit, a lot of guys don’t do it.”

Steeves stayed true to his word, posting eight points (three goals, five assists) through nine games in Providence before getting recalled by the Bruins on Nov. 8.

​And, in 13 NHL showings, Steeves has tallied eight points (six goals, two assists) – including a two-point night in Boston’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden. Sturm has watched as Steeves’ promise to him has come to life, and helped the Bruins succeed.

​“The way he said it, I believed him,” Sturm said. “And I knew his time would come.”

Steeves put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 6:30 of the first period with his fifth goal in five games. Elias Lindholm backhanded the puck over to Morgan Geekie, who dashed down the left side before dishing it across to Steeves to blast past St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Steeves is skating on the first line with Lindholm and Geekie, and is making the most of the opportunity.

​“It’s been fun. It is nice playing with world-class players up and down the lineup. To be honest, it is a little bit of learning but also just trusting my abilities and having the confidence to get to the right areas,” Steeves said. “Goal scoring is part of my identity; I love it. You can probably see with my celebrations and stuff – it’s a big release for me, and it’s been really fun. But credit goes to linemates, coaching staff for putting me in really good positions.”

The 25-year-old forward picked up his second point of the night just under five minutes later when the first line struck again.