Bruins Assign Riley Tufte to Providence 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 3, that the team has assigned forward Riley Tufte to Providence.

Tufte, 27, has appeared in four games with Boston this season, recording one goal. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound forward has also skated in 13 games with the Providence Bruins this year, totaling eight goals and eight assists for 16 points. Tufte has played 344 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, tallying 87 goals and 95 assists for 182 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.