Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 18 shots and was pulled for the second straight game for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season. Eric Comrie made six saves in relief.

Hellebuyck was pulled from Game 3 after he allowed six goals on 25 shots. He is 3-10 with a 4.56 goals-against average and an. 863 save percentage in his past 13 playoff games.

“I'm 100 percent confident in Connor Hellebuyck,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “His resume speaks for itself. At the end of the day, we need to be better in front of him. We need to let him see some pucks. There were a couple there we didn't let him see. There's things that we have to do to help him. He knows he has to do things that help us. And that's how it's been all year long.

“We're all in this together. You know what, it's just a situation that we've got to put our best foot forward when we go home. … We worked our tails off for 82 games to get home-ice advantage. Well, it's a best-of-3 now. Now we've got to make sure we take care of business.”

Kyle Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 13:58 of the first period when he backhanded a rebound past Binnington.

Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 19:37. Cam Fowler’s shot-pass caromed to Colton Parayko at the point, and his shot was redirected in front by Neighbours for his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

“It felt really good because I felt I had multiple instances where I could have made a difference on their first goal, so it was nice to get one back for the team,” Neighbours said. “The emotion of it, it’s just exciting. It’s the playoffs; you want to compete for your team and help out any way you can. It was a good feeling.”