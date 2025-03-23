RECAP: Blackhawks Power Past Flyers in Home Win

Travis Sanheim tied it 2-2 at 8:13 with a shot from the right point. It was his first goal since Dec. 14.

“Tonight we kind of opened ourselves up a little bit, thought that we could maybe play a little bit more of a run-and-gun, back-and-forth,” Sanheim said. “That’s just not how we can play, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against.”

The Flyers went ahead 3-2 at 11:59 after Bobby Brink jammed in Noah Cates’ feed to the crease.

Bedard tied it again 3-3 at 18:12 of the first. He picked up the puck in the left circle off a face-off, skated into the slot and buried a wrist shot over Fedotov’s glove.

Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 4-3 lead at 2:37 of the second period. Veleno’s backhand centering pass from the right corner deflected off Philipp Kurashev to the stick of Bertuzzi, who moved in and scored with a backhand. It was Bertuzzi's 300th NHL point.

Donato made it 5-3 at 6:43, tipping in Teuvo Teravainen’s shot during a 5-on-3 power play, but Konecny cut it to 5-4 at 10:14 with a deflection of Drysdale's shot.

Donato responded with his second power-play goal to push it to 6-4 at 13:27 of the second. He tapped in a feed from Teravainen at the top of the crease for his 25th goal of the season.

“I mean, I always have confidence in myself, right?” said Donato, whose previous NHL career high was 16 goals (with the Seattle Kraken in 2021-22). “But you just kind of pray that good things happen and you just do the hard work. I set goals for myself -- I'm not going to share with you guys -- but I just share goals for myself. But at the end of the day, it's obviously super exciting, and I'm very fortunate to do that.”