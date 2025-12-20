PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Three-Game Road Trip in Ottawa

🕒 TIME: 2:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks take on Senators in Saturday matinee for second and final meeting between the teams this season
The Blackhawks conclude their three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. It’ll be the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in 14 their last 15 games against the Senators overall (13-1-1) and have also logged points in nine of their last 10 games at the Canadian Tire Centre (8-1-1). Ryan Donato is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 1A) against Ottawa and has recorded goals (4G, 1A) in four of his last eight games against the club. Frank Nazar has logged points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Senators, including his first career NHL overtime goal in Ottawa on April 15, 2025.
The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Thursday evening at the Bell Centre. Frank Nazar scored his sixth goal of the season. Andre Burakovsky tallied an assist and shared first among all skaters with two takeaways. Matt Grzelcyk also logged an assist. Artyom Levshunov led all club skaters with 21:58 of time on ice and recorded two hits and Alex Vlasic led all Chicago skaters with two blocked shots. Spencer Knight made 31 saves on 34 shots (.912 SV%) while Chicago went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks have gone 11-for-12 on the penalty kill over their last five games and rank fourth in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.2% this season (96-for-114). The club went 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill against Montreal, marking the 19th game this season that Chicago has posted a perfect penalty kill percentage.
Chicago forward Frank Nazar found the back of the net on Thursday against Montreal for his sixth goal of the season. He ranks second on the club with 15 assists, marking a new career high. Nazar also ranks fourth on the squad with 21 points (6G, 15A) in 32 games in 25-26, while his six goals share fifth. He is currently five points shy of matching his single-season career high 26 points (12G, 14A) from the 2024-25 campaign.
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk logged an assist against Montreal and ranks fourth among club blueliners with six assists in 34 games this season. He leads all club defensemen and ranks second on the team with a plus-six rating in 2025-26. Grzelcyk also ranks sixth among all Chicago skaters with 28 blocked shots this season.
Dec. 20, 2016: The Blackhawks fell to the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, at the United Center. It was Ottawa’s first win at the United Center since March 28, 2001, ending a seven-game home win streak for Chicago over the Senators.
Chicago defeated Ottawa, 4-2, in their first all-time meeting on Dec. 23, 1992 at the Ottawa Civic Centre. Jeremy Roenick recorded a four-assist game, while Steve Larmer logged a hat trick. Ed Belfour made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) for the victory.