PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Three-Game Road Trip in Ottawa

AGAINST OTTAWA

The Blackhawks conclude their three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. It’ll be the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in 14 their last 15 games against the Senators overall (13-1-1) and have also logged points in nine of their last 10 games at the Canadian Tire Centre (8-1-1). Ryan Donato is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 1A) against Ottawa and has recorded goals (4G, 1A) in four of his last eight games against the club. Frank Nazar has logged points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Senators, including his first career NHL overtime goal in Ottawa on April 15, 2025.