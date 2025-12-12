PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to St. Louis for Friday Night Showdown

BACK TO THE ROAD

The Blackhawks come into Friday’s matchup having earned points in five of their last eight games (4-3-1) on the road. In the eight-game stretch going back to Nov. 5, the club leads the NHL with a 36.4% power play percentage (8-for-22). Tyler Bertuzzi has accounted for five of the team’s eight power play goals over that span, while his seven road power play goals this season rank first in the NHL. Spencer Knight comes into Friday’s game with points in five of his last six road games (3-1-2), including a .923 save percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average, one shutout and one assist over that span.