PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to St. Louis for Friday Night Showdown

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: ESPN Plus
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks take on the Blues at Enterprise Center in second of four meetings this season
The Blackhawks face the Blues in St. Louis on Friday night in the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Chicago defeated the Blues, 8-3, at Enterprise Center on Oct. 15. Connor Bedard notched three assists, while Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Alex Vlasic (2A) each recorded two points. Ryan Greene scored his first career NHL goal, while Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar each registered one goal. Mikheyev is riding a three-game goal streak against the Blues (3G, 3A). Donato has recorded goals (2G) in two of his last three games against St. Louis and has points (6G, 9A) in 13 of his last 16 games against them.
A 21-save shutout from Spencer Knight helped the Blackhawks defeat the New York Rangers, 3-0, on Wednesday night at the United Center. Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) while Louis Crevier scored a shorthanded goal for his first career NHL game-winning goal. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 16th goal of the season and four other Blackhawks skaters each recorded an assist. Connor Murphy led all skaters with four blocked shots and led the team with 21:02 of time on ice. Chicago went 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill against the Rangers.
The Blackhawks come into Friday’s matchup having earned points in five of their last eight games (4-3-1) on the road. In the eight-game stretch going back to Nov. 5, the club leads the NHL with a 36.4% power play percentage (8-for-22). Tyler Bertuzzi has accounted for five of the team’s eight power play goals over that span, while his seven road power play goals this season rank first in the NHL. Spencer Knight comes into Friday’s game with points in five of his last six road games (3-1-2), including a .923 save percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average, one shutout and one assist over that span.
Against New York on Wednesday, defenseman Louis Crevier scored his first career NHL shorthanded goal and first career NHL game-winning goal. He’s the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a shorthanded game-winning goal since Boris Mironov on March 11, 2000 against the Florida Panthers. Crevier has now matched his single-season career-high three goals established during the 2024-25 campaign. He has career-high 11 points (3G, 8A) in 29 games this season, and leads all team defensemen in goals and ranks second in points. He ranks third on the team with 40 hits this season and eighth with 21 blocked shots.
Connor Bedard recorded two points (1G, 1A) on Wednesday against the Rangers and now has points (5G, 4A) in five of his last six games. He now shares third in the NHL with 19 goals and fourth with 42 points (19G, 23A) in 30 games in 2025-26. He also ranks first on the team in goals, assists and points. The forward scored his 19th goal of the season on Wednesday and tied Patrick Kane (2015-16) for the third-most goals by a Blackhawks player through 30 games in a season since 1996-97. Tony Amonte (21 in 1998-99 & 20 in 1996-97) leads the list.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 12, 2006: The Blackhawks defeated the Blues, 3-2, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Radim Vrbata notched two points (1G, 1A), while Patrick Sharp, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook each recorded an assist. Goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin made 19 saves on 21 shots (.905 SV%) for the victory.
Alumni goaltender Mark Fitzpatrick went 2-0-0 in his Blackhawks career against the Blues, posting a .973 save percentage and a 0.77 goals-against average. He’s one of just six Chicago goaltenders to record an assist against the Blues.