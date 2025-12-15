RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Connor Bedard on Injured Reserve

Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goaltender Laurent Brossoit recalled from Rockford

Thumbnail_Roster
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (conditioning assignment) from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Additionally, the team has placed forward Connor Bedard (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 12.

Del Mastro, 22, has appeared in one game with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. He has also logged 11 points (1G, 10A) in 27 games this the IceHogs this season. He ranks second among Rockford blueliners with 10 assists and 11 points.

Brossoit, 32, has posted a 2-1-0 record, a .900 save percentage and a 3.39 goals-against average in three games with the IceHogs this season. He also scored his first professional goal on Dec. 12 against Milwaukee.

The Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

Thumbnail_RosterMoves

